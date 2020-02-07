Perfect.
The Madison Warhawks (22-0, 8-0) capped an undefeated regular season with a 70-30 road win over the Centreville Wildcats on Feb. 6 in Concorde District action.
Next for the girls high-school basketball team is the district tournament, where the Warhawks will be the top seed.
The undefeated regular season is Madison’s first since the 1990-91 campaign when the Warhawks finished 30-0 and won a state championship. The 22-0 start is Madison’s best since going 21-0 in the 2000-01 season.
Madison also defeated Westfield, 55-28, in district action last week. Grace Arnolie had 13 points and three rebounds; Alayna Arnolie had 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks; Tedi Makrigiorgos had nine points, three rebounds and three assists; Amalia Makrigiorgos had seven points and seven assists; Mia Chapman had eight rebounds; and Kiera Kohler three blocks.
In the win over Centreville, Alayna Arnolie had 14 points and three assists; Grace Arnolie had 11 points and five rebounds; Kohler had eight points and five boards; and Chapman, Amalia Makrigiorgos and Kayla Dixon all scored seven.
* In the Oakton Cougars’ 53-47 win over the Chantilly Chargers in a showdown for second place in the Concorde District in girls basketball action, Kara Vietmeyer had 20 points, Grace Meshanko 17 and Sophia Zini 10 with two three-pointers to lead the winners.
Oakton (16-5, 5-2) also defeated Westfield, 50-37, last week as Meshanko scored 17, Vietmeyer 15 and Zinzi 11 to clinch second place in the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.