Right from the start, the Madison Warhawks struggled to get into a rhythm on offense or defense Nov. 22 in a semifinal home game of the 6D North Region football tournament playoffs.
That trend continued throughout the high-school contest, as the No. 2 seed Warhawks (8-4) never led and fell to the third-seating Yorktown Patriots, suffering a season-ending 25-10 loss.
Madison managed just 212 total yards, no real big plays, was hurt by 80 yards in penalties and couldn't stop Yorktown's short passing game. The Patriots were 22 of 30 passing for 241 yards and two touchdowns.
"Yorktown made more plays than we did and we didn't tackle well," Madison coach Justin Counts said. "We thought they would throw down field more, but they stuck with that short game and did a good job with that."
Yorktown built a 12-0 second-quarter lead, but Madison's Brent Machonis booted a 37-yard field goal to cut the lead to 12-3 at halftime. The Warhawks received the second-half kickoff and put together a 13-play, 66-yard scoring drive capped by a 12-yard touchdown run by quarterback Ry Yates. A Machonis extra point pulled Madison within 12-10.
"We knew we would keep fighting, but they answered back after we scored in the third quarter," Counts said.
Yorktown did answer with an eight-play touchdown drive to move ahead 19-10, scoring on fourth down. Then Madison fumbled when it failed to convert a fourth-down in its own territory. The Patriots took over and quickly scored another TD four plays later to move in front 25-10."They converted that fourth down for a touchdown, then we fumbled on fourth down on our next possession. Those two plays were the game," Counts said. "Earlier the penalties put us in holes."
The loss ended Madison's four-game winning streak.
Yates had 63 yards rushing for Madison and was 11 of 24 passing for 76 yards. Joey Jorgenson had four catches for 29 yards, Brendan Wyka three for 20 and John Klein two for 13. Alex Jreige rushed for 50 yards, including 37 on Madison's touchdown drive, and Klein ran for 21.
The Warhawks' longest play from scrimmage was a 25-yard fourth-quarter scramble by Yates.
On defense for Madison, the Warhawks created no turnovers, but Ryan Salvosa had two sacks and Dolan Cromley and Nero Schrader one each. Cole Remy and Sammy Sarantis each had a tackle for a loss.
Madison has played in the region playoffs for five straight seasons, losing in the region final to Westfield last fall and having a 6-5 postseason record during that run.
"We wanted to keep winning and playing, but our team and players responded to a tough schedule and played hard all season," Counts said. "That's what got us here."
Only two of the 10 teams Madison played during the regular season had losing records and nine made the playoffs. Madison's eight wins were against playoff teams.
NOTES: The region playoff meeting was the third between Madison and Yorktown since 2003. Madison blanked Yorktown, 20-0, in the 2003 Northern Region championship game, then downed the Patriots, 28-7, in a 2008 early-round contest. Since 2003, the teams had met eight times – including regular season and playoffs – entering the Nov. 22 contest, with Madison holding a 6-2 edge in victories . . . Yorktown’s last victory over Madison prior to Nov. 22 was a 42-0 regular-season win in 2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.