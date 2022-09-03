For the second straight week, a game’s outcome was determined by a final field-goal attempt, with neither going in the favor of the Madison Warhawks, resulting in an 0-2 start for the high-school football team.
Madison’s most recent loss was 34-31 to the host Lake Braddock Bruins on Sept. 1 when the Warhawks had a potential game-tying 33-yard field goal blocked with 32 seconds to play. The game before, Stone Bridge made a walk-off game-winning field goal in a 17-16 road victory.
Against Lake Braddock, Madison scored touchdowns on its first two drives to lead 14-0 in the first quarter. Angelo Jreige scored on a three-yard run, then quarterback Mac Lewis found the end zone on a one-yard sneak, with Orion Luera booting two extra points.
Lewis completed six passes on those two drives for 70 yards.
Madison led 17-14 at halftime on Luera’s 24-yard field goal. Lake Braddock rallied to build a 28-17 second-half lead and was ahead the rest of the way.
Alex Carlson scored 0n a 24-yard run and Dominic Knicely on a 90-yard kickoff return for Madison’s second-half touchdowns, with Kaden Wansel catching a two-point conversion pass.
Lewis was 19 of 30 passing for 219 yards. Jreige ran for 68 yards and Knicely for 30. Sonny Endicott caught seven passes for 54 yards, Jreige four for 65 and Cord Yates three for 59.
An interception and coming up short on a couple of fourth-down attempts deep in Lake Braddock territory were costly for Madison.
On defense for Madison, Luerea, Michael Delgado, Kevin Chadwick, Grant McVicker, Luke Jarvis, Nicholas Murphy and Jakob Green were among the team’s leading tacklers.
