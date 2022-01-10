A couple of girls high-school basketball Titans met Jan. 8 in Ashburn in a clash of reigning state champions.
The Paul VI Catholic Panthers (9-2) hosted and defeated the Madison Warhawks, 53-27, in that non-league game, thanks to taking control by building a 19-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and 34-8 at halftime.
Madison played even with Paul VI in the second half, as each team scored 19 points.
Madison fell to 8-2 with the loss, its second in three games.
Paul VI has won the last 14 Division I private-school state championships in Virginia. Madison won the past two Class 6 public-school state crowns. The regular-season game between the two had been rescheduled a number of times because of COVID and weather issues.
Madison was led in the loss by Alayna Arnolie with eight points and Grace Arnolie with seven points, six rebounds and three steals. Kiera Kohler had five points and five boards, Mia Chapman had three points and five rebounds and Kayla Dixon had three steals.
The Warhawks were hurt by 20 turnovers.
In addition to playing Paul VI, Madison’s past three games have been against top teams Osbourn Park (53-35 victory) and private school Georgetown Visitation (54-40 loss). Madison defeated Osbourn Park in last season’s state final.
In the 53-35 triumph, Grace Arnolie led Madison in scoring with 14 points to go with four rebounds. Alayna Arnolie had nine points and three steals; Sarah Link added nine points and five boards; Kohler had seven points, nine rebounds and two steals; and Chapman had seven points and five rebounds.
Madison was scheduled to begin its Concorde District slate this week with games against the Chantilly Chargers and Centreville Wildcats.
The Warhawks face the Oakton Cougars in a league game between community rivals on Jan. 18.
