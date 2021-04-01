Finishing undefeated is always a significant achievement in any sport. Not allowing any opponents to score is even more remarkable and certainly rare.
The Madison Warhawks accomplished each tall tasks during regular-season play to win a Concorde District championship in girls high-school field hockey. As a result, 10-0 Madison, with all shutouts, will be a top seed and a favorite in the upcoming 6D North Region Tournament, which begins April 8 and, for the Warhawks, April 12 after a first-round bye.
The region champion advances to the state tournament.
The Warhawks finished 8-0 in the district and won two non-league contests, including a 4-0 victory over the host Robinson Rams in their 10th match. Madison outscored those 10 teams 35-0 as opponents combined for about only a dozen shots on goal and just a handful of penalty corners.
Second-year Madison head coach Carrie Holman expected the Warhawks to be strong this season. She said her team is athletic, talented, experienced and returns all but two starters from the previous season’s squad that won the district tournament, then lost to region-and-state champion Langley in the region-tourney semifinals 1-0 in overtime.
With last season’s success, the Warhawks have set bold goals, to win district and region titles and go from there.
“This is a very skilled and strong team with a lot of athletic seniors who want to keep winning and not allowing goals,” Holman said. “Our midfield is so strong they don’t let the ball get through to our defense. Our goalie is very good and makes big saves, but she doesn’t get much action.”
Madison’s scoring has been spread out among many players. Tess Satterfield has some seven goals and six assists.
“She has been a key player all season and consistently gets good shots off and distributes to her teammates,” Holman said.
Sydney Olechna has seven goals and two assists.
The coach said midfielders Lacey Rousseau and Elizabeth McNiff are always in a position to prevent the other team from getting too far downfield, and after winning possession, distribute the ball to the outside midfielders or forwards.
Leading the defense are Megan Wilkinson, Reagan Casey, Jordan Ramsey and goalie Gabby Bollini.
“Going undefeated and unscored on in the Concorde District is a huge accomplishment. The players and I are excited to head into the postseason,” Holman said.
NOTES: Holman was Madison’s junior-varsity coach prior to taking the varsity job in 2019. In 2018, Holman’s junior-varsity team finished undefeated and unscored on when many of the current varsity players were sophomores on that squad . . . Holman was a member of the high-school field hockey at Thomas Dale nears Richmond that won region championships in 2006 and 2007. She then played club field hockey at the University of Virginia, where she was a member of a national championship club team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.