Their undefeated and unscored-on season is still intact, now with only the state tournament remaining to be played.
The Madison Warhawks (13-0) already have won Concorde District and 6D North Region Tournament championships while blanking opponents, 42-0, to make the 2020-21 high-school campaign the best in program history.
The experienced Warhawks (11 seniors) won their first region crown the night of April 17 on their home field by blanking the Washington-Liberty Generals, 4-0, in the title match.
Sydney Olechna (10 goals this season) scored three of those goals and Izzy Nardotti added the other. Assists went to Olechna and Tess Satterfield.
Madison took control quickly, leading 3-0 fewer than 6 minutes into the action.
“I could tell this team was excited and ready to play and very eager to get off to a fast start and score early tonight,” Madison coach Carrie Holman said. “We set a goal before the season to win the region. We knew we could do this.”
Added Olechna: “We really wanted a region championship and that pushed us tonight. It’s super-exciting to win this.”
Madison goalie Gabby Bollini made a few saves in the match, something she hasn’t had to do a lot of because the Warhawks’ defense is so strong. Megan Wilkinson, Reagan Casey and Jordan Ramsey lead the defense in front of Bollini.
Madison was 3-0 in the tournament. After a first-round bye, the Warhawks blanked Yorktown, 2-0, in the quarterfinals then nipped defending region and state champion Langley, 1-0, in the semifinals.
Satterfield and Ella Grey Hammock scored the goals against Madison and Langley, with Lacey Rousseau having an assist.
Madison had come close to winning the region tournament before, losing 1-0 in the 2017 final and in the semifinals in 2016, 2018 and 2019.
The Warhawks have never won a Virginia High School League state crown. They begin play in the four-team VHSL Class 6 state tourney, with a semifinal road match in Fairfax against the W.T. Woodson Cavaliers. The championship match is Saturday, April 24.
Madison blanked Woodson, 3-0, during the regular season.
Prior to the region tournament, Madison capped a perfect regular season with a 4-0 road victory over the Robinson Rams a couple of weeks ago.
In that victory, Grey Hammock, Abby Goss, Delaney Mitchell and Elizabeth McNiff had goals, and Satterfield and Mitchell added assists to cap the 10-0 record.
