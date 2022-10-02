While the Madison Warhawks and Flint Hill Huskies earned their second wins of the season by blowouts in high-school football games Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, respectively, three other teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas lost by lopsided margins.
Madison (2-3) defeated the visiting Marshall Statesmen, 42-6, the night of Sept. 30 and host Flint Hill (2-2) blanked Sidwell Friends, 50-0, the afternoon of Oct. 1.
In other Sept. 30 games, in addition to Marshall’s loss to fall to 1-5, the McLean Highlanders (0-6) fell to the host Yorktown Patriots, 38-13, in Arlington, and the host Oakton Cougars (2-3) were blown out by the West Springfield Spartans, 58-13.
Check back later for more details on all of those games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.