The Flint Hill Huskies improved to 2-0 and won their 24th straight game by defeating host St. James, 48-7, on Sept. 14 in Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference action.
Flint Hill gained 435 total yards and scored two touchdowns on interceptions returns in winning its ninth game in a row against MAC opponents.
The interception returns for TDs were by Zach Garcia of 82 yards and Brian Scherer, who also had two sacks
Justice Ellison rushed for 32 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 74 yards and a score. Jaiden Babcock had two touchdown catches, covering 81 yards, Elijah Wasson had three catches for 55 and Garcia two for 18.
On the ground, Bryson Robertson rushed for 105 yards and Jaylin Hertz for 70. Matt Guney was 10 of 14 passing for 228 yards and threw three scoring passes.
On defense for Flint Hill, Wasson made 14 tackles; Logan Copeland seven with a sack; Aisen Yuan had two sacks; and Hertz, James Shumway and Darius Keck had four tackles each.
Dylan Logue kicked four extra points and Catie Stack two.
*The Madison Warhawks (2-1) defeated the South Lakes Seahawks, 18-7, Sept. 14.
For Madison, Alex Jreige had 101 yards rushing on 25 carries and quarterback Ry Yates ran for two touchdowns and more than 60 yards. Madison had 219 total yards, with 200 rushing.
On defense for the Warhawks, Sammy Sarantis made five tackles, (one for a loss), Nero Schrader made four tackles (one for a loss) and Kyle Porter 4.5 tackles with one for a loss.
* The Oakton Cougars (1-2) lost to visiting West Potomac, 41-7, Sept. 14 in non-district action. West Potomac ha 481 total yards and four turnovers and Oakton gained 312 total yards with three turnovers.
