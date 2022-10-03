The Madison Warhawks and Flint Hill Huskies earned their second straight wins of the season by blowouts in high-school football games Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, respectively
* For Madison in its win, runningback Angelo Jreige rushed for 71 yards and three touchdowns.
Quarterback Mac Lewis was 7 of 9 passing for 69 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown pass to Sonny Endicott. Kaden Wansel caught an 18-yard scoring pass from Cael Yates. Lewis booted five extra points.
On defense, Michael Delgado and Kevin Chadwick each had four tackles.
Madison, the two-time defending 6D North Region champion, has allowed just nine points in its past two games, both wins.
For Marshall in the loss, its fourth in a row, quarterback Jeff Ryder was 22 of 51 passing for 242 yards and a touchdown. The TD went to Christos Proctor on a flanker screen. He had four catches for 55 yards.
Jake Peksens had 10 catches for 103 yards for Marshall. Derek Lenert, Colin Bell and Owen Buhrman all had two catches apiece.
Owen Lebkisher led Marshall with 13 yards rushing.
On defense for Marshall, Carter Oketunji had seven tackles, Sam Morales had seven and forced and recovered a fumble, Buhrman had six (two for losses), and Ali Lakta had five.
* Flint Hill scored in various manners in its 50-0 win over the previously undefeated Sidwell Friends Quakers (3-1, 0-1) in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference opening game for each team.
“We are starting to get everything together by all being on the same page, being locked in, and we have been consistently consistent the last two games,” Flint Hill coach Kirk Peterson said.
Flint Hill recovered a fumble in the first quarter that led to a touchdown run, then Dylan Logue’s first of multiple extra points gave the team a 7-0 lead. Flint Hill had a 49-yard punt return for a touchdown by Josh Clarke, and the team recovered a fumbled kickoff inside the Sidwell 10-yardline that led to another score on a threre-yard run by Matt Harper.
Runningback Andrew King ran for two touchdowns for the Huskies and quarterback Manoli Karageorgos threw touchdown passes to Vic McNeal and Clarke. He was 10 of 13 passing for 247 yards. Flint Hill amassed a bit over 300 total yards.
The Flint Hill defense held Sidwell to just 109 total yards and came up with two turnovers on fumble recoveries.
Harper, Jeffrey Wells and Anwaar Smith led the defense.
Flint Hill finished 0-4 in the MAC last season. The conference win and two-game victory streak are the Huskies’ first since the 2019 season, when Flint Hill won the league title with a 4-0 record.
With 1-0 records, Flint Hill and St. James of Maryland (3-2) have the early 1-0 lead in the MAC. The teams meet on Saturday, Oct. 8 at noon at St. James.
“That’s a great opportunity for us,” Peterson said.
