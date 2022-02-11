Two members of the 2021 region champion and state runner-up Madison High School football team will be among those recognized when the Northern Virginia Football Hall of Fame holds its 31st awards banquet Sunday, March 6 at the McLean Hilton Hotel.
Madison quarterback Connor Barry will be honored as one of the 2021 High School Players of the Year. Madison head coach Justin Counts was chosen one of the two 2021 High School Coaches of the Year. Greg Hatfield (Battlefield) is the other Coach of the Year.
Barry and Counts helped lead Madison to its most accomplished season in school history, finishing with a 13-2 record.
Banquet festivities begin with a social gathering at 2:30 p.m. with dinner at 3:30. The awards ceremony will follow honoring local area youth and high school players, coaches, and officials, along with other guests and the new Hall of Fame inductees.
Individual tickets are $45 each and $400 for a table of 10. For ticket information, contact Mary Small at (571) 238-3565 or maryesmall64@gmail.com.
This year’s Hall of Fame inductees include former Oakton High School player Cody Grimm, who played in college at Virginia Tech and in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The two others are current Stone Bridge High School head coach Mickey Thompson and Chuck Martin, a commissioner/coach of the Gum Springs Youth Athletic Association.
Other 2021 high-school Players of the Year honored will be Brock Spalding (South County), Wesley Williams (Battlefield), Deric Allen (Mount Vernon), Cooper Rudolph (Robinson) and Luke Shields (Centreville).
Other’s receiving awards at the banquet will be Brian Pelletier (Football Official of the Year), Jim McGrath (Karl Davey Community Achievement Award), Mark Martino (Tom Davis Meritorious Service Award) and Ricky Hairston (Gene Nelson Commissioner of the Year Award).
The three high-school students each receiving $2,000 scholarships from the Hall of Fame will be Evan Diacoumis (Westfield), Anthony Giordano (South Lakes) and Charles Slaymaker (Fairfax).
Youth Coaches of the Year recognized will be Tex Hunt (Braddock Road Youth Club, Anklebiter Division), Bruce Bauer (Gainesville-Haymarket Youth Football League, National Division), Matt Davey (Chantilly Youth Association, Central Division) and Artie Pickett (Vienna Youth Incorporated, American Division).
Youth Players of the Year honored will be Gabriel Salmeron (Annandale Boys & Girls Club), Jack Kohlhagen (Arlington Youth Football Club), Damien Jenifer (Braddock Road Youth Club), Preston Schwartz (Chantilly Youth Association), Brandyn Edmonds (D1 Sports & Athletics), Amari Page (Dulles Youth Sports), Kaden Turner (Fairfax Police Youth Club), Truman Ernst (Fort Hunt Football & Cheerleading), Nicholas Ackerman (Gainesville-Haymarket Youth Football League), Zander Thompson (Gum Springs Youth Athletic Association), Leonardo Sribar (Manassas Youth Football League), Chase Morgante (McLean-Great Falls Football Association), Dalton Blakeney (Reston Youth Association), Daniel Corbet (Southwestern Youth Association), Scott Lewis (Springfield/South County Youth Club), William Marschner (Vienna Youth Incorporated).
