A number of players from Madison High School’s district and region-championship football team during the fall have made their decisions where they will be playing college football.
Runningback Alex Jreige will play at Old Dominion University and quarterback Connor Barry will play at Appalachian State University.
Defensive back Travis Allen will play for Christopher Newport University and defensive linemen Ethan Lanier and Tobias Walker at Stevenson University. Defensive back John Hurley will walk on at the University of Virginia.
Linebacker Ryan Salvosa, kicker Connor Sevy and offensive linemen Kevin Gaston, Grant Boody and Ciaran Sullivan are undecided about where they will play college ball.
Standout linebacker/defensive back Austin Wysocki has decided not to play college football.
“It’s a very good group of players and it will be fun to see how they develop in college,” Madison coach Justin Counts said.
