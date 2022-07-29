The fall tradition of Friday-night lights for high school football is scheduled for a return to action come Aug. 26, when the defending Concorde District and 6D North Region champion Madison Warhawks open their 2022 varsity season.
Madison is coming off its best season in program history. The Warhawks finished 13-2 last fall with five shutouts, a 4-1 record in the playoffs and 13 straight victories in a campaign with bookend losses.
Madison was defeated in its final game by Oscar Smith of Chesapeake in the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state-tournament championship contest on the road.
The Warhawks open the new 2022 season at home against the Stone Bridge Bulldogs at 7 p.m. in a non-district clash. The showdown is a repeat of last fall’s opener for each team, as host and perennial Class 5 state power Stone Bridge handed Madison its first and only other loss during 2021, winning by a 20-0 score.
The Warhawks’ early non-district schedule this fall is difficult, with the opener against Stone Bridge, its second game on the road against regular Class 6 playoff power Lake Braddock on Sept. 1, then a Sept. 9 road contest against the defending Liberty District champion Yorktown Patriots.
Lake Braddock and Yorktown were region-tournament playoff teams last fall.
Madison has a bye in its fourth week, returning to action Sept. 23 at home against the Langley Saxons (2-8 in 2021) in non-district play.
The Warhawks begin district play Oct. 7 on the road at 7 p.m. against the Oakton Cougars in a big neighborhood rivalry game.
Madison was 5-0 against district opponents last fall with two shutouts, defeating Oakton, 46-0, in one of those wins.
The regular season ends for Madison on Nov. 4 with a road game against the Chantilly Chargers (5-6 last season) in district action.
