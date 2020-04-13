Madison High School freshman baseball player Bryce Eldridge is yet to have an official non-scrimmage high-school at-bat or to throw an official pitch. Yet, the talented pitcher/first baseman already was heavily recruited by Division I colleges, then on Easter Sunday committed to play at the University of Alabama.
Dozens of Madison baseball players have gone on to play in college during the tenure of long-time head coach Mark Gjormand. Eldridge is the first who will play at Alabama.
"Bryce is not only extremely talented, but he wants to be the best, he works his tail off, and that excites me the most," Gjormand said. "You can see it. It's all there for him. He's athletic, hits with power, has a big arm, he can run and he makes the right adjustments. But there is a lot of work to do."
On the mound, the 6-foot-7 right-handed throwing Eldridge has a fastball clocked between 87-89 mph with a natural sink. With the bat, Eldridge hits left handed and displays plenty of power, belting home runs in Madison's practice games.
"He was recruited as a two-way guy," Gjormand said.
Eldridge has not yet played an official high-school game because the 2020 regular season was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Eldridge is the No. 6-rated player in the 2023 high-school class, according to Perfect Game's national rankings.
