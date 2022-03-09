With yet another strong defensive performance, the Madison Warhawks now have the chance to win a third straight state championship.
In a physical contest, the Warhawks (26-2) defeated and made shooting difficult for the host Robinson Rams, 49-27, in a semifinal game of the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 girls state- basketball tournament.
Next, the two-time defending state champion Warhawks play the Osbourn Park Yellow Jackets (26-1) in the March 11 state- championship game at 12:30 p.m. at the Siegel Center in Richmond. The contest will be a rematch of last season’s state final, with the Warhawks winning, 54-48, on their home court in Vienna.
Also, Madison defeated Osbourn Park, 53-35, on this winter in regular-season action, also in Vienna.
Each team will bring long winning streaks into the state final – Osbourn Park 21 games and Madison 19. The Yellow Jackets’ only loss was to the Warhawks.
“They are so well-coached. It will be a tough game. We know that,” Madison coach Kirsten Stone said. “They will break down everything we do.”
In the semifinal win over Robinson, the Rams were held to a single-game, season-low of 27 points, shot just 24 percent from the floor and attempted only three three-points (making one).
Madison led 19-7 at the end of the first quarter, 24-13 at halftime and 40-17 after three periods. In seven playoff games this season, Madison is allowing just 30.4 points per game with a high of 34 and two lows of 27.
“We are really focused on playing aggressive defense and rebounding,” said Madison forward Mia Chapman, who had 11 points and three rebounds in the win. “It’s so exciting to be back in the state final.”
Madison outrebounded Robinson, 35-25. The Warhawks had 13 steals in the win and forced 18 turnovers.
“I thought we played good smart defense,” Stone said. “We are an older team than Robinson. We have a lot of seniors and they have the mental toughness and they know how to play defense like that.”
On offense, the Warhawks didn’t shoot terrifically themselves, just 35 percent with five three-pointers.
Madison led the entire game, building an early 15-3 lead.
Alayna Arnolie was Madison’s leading scorer with 12 points to go with 11 rebounds for a double-double. Arnolie also had three steals and three assists, and made two three-pointers. Her twin sister, Grace Arnolie, scored six with four rebounds and three steals; Kiera Kohler scored seven with six rebounds and three steals; Sarah Link had six points, five rebounds and two blocks; Katie Koshuta scored five with three assists; Kayla Dixon had two points and three assists; and Jillian Koshuta had two rebounds and a steal.
NOTES: If Madison wins the state final, the Warhawks will become the first girls basketball team from Northern Virginia to win three straight state titles at the VHSL’s highest enrollment classification . . . Madison has won seven straight playoff games this season and 14 in a row over three seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.