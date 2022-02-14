The Madison Warhawks ran the table with a perfect 10-0 record in regular season play in the Concorde District this season.
Next, the girls high-school basketball team (19-2) will be the top seed in the upcoming district tournament. Madison also is the two-time defending state champion and will start trying to improve its two-season seven-game playoff winning streak this week when district postseason action begins.
In its two final district games last week to cap the regular season, Madison routed South Lakes, 70-27, then Westfield by a very similar 73-27 final.
Alayna Arnolie totalled 53 points and made nine three-pointers and had eight steals in the two wins. Mia Chapman amassed 21 points, Katie Koshuta 14 and Kiera Kohler 10 with 21 rebounds. She added six assists against Westfield.
Grace Arnolie scored 12 against Westfield and had seven assists, with Sarah Link scoring eight.
The Madison boys (17-4, 9-1) will be the No. 2 seed in the Concorde District tournament, finishing the regular reason with a 78-68 road victory over the Westfield Bulldogs.
Four Madison players scored in double figures, with Will Giery leading the way with 20 and making five three-pointers. Colin Sullender scored 15, Joseph Chalabi 14 and Andrew Gorkowski 13.
In its previous game, Madison was blown out at home, 78-39, by the hot-shooting and top-seed South Lakes Seahawks in a district contest. Madison shot just 28 percent from the floor and trailed 40-22 at halftime.
Gorkowski scored 13 and Chalabi and Miles Franklin scored eight each.
“They shot well, were patient with the ball and got out in transition,” Madison coach Kevin Roller said.
Madison defeated South Lakes the first time the teams played, making 11 three-point baskets. The Warhawks made only three threes in the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.