RICHMOND – James Madison won an unprecedented fourth straight state girls basketball championship at the state's highest classification on Friday evening with a 49-46 overtime triumph over Manchester at the Siegel Center.
The Warhawks (25-4) needed to battle all game against the Midlothian school which was making its first state final appearance compared to Madison’s ninth - now the most in the history of Class 6 and the former Group AAA. Manchester deliberately chipped away at a first-quarter deficit that was as high as 10 points with 2:12 left in the opening frame, and the top-ranked team in the state according to MaxPreps didn’t panic after a start that nearly spelled disaster.
Frustration was evident on the faces of some of the Warhawks in the fourth quarter as the Lancers continued to frustrate their typically efficient offense, to say nothing of the sizable mismatch in terms of the two schools’ traveling fanbases.
Manchester led by as much as seven with 4:22 to go in regulation and suddenly the Madison championship streak, which began in 2020 when they shared the title with Thomas Edison at the very start of the COVID-19 pandemic, was in real jeopardy. The Warhawks consistently worked the ball inside with patience, however, and a series of layups helped eventually force overtime.
In their final offensive possession, Madison senior guard Kayla Dixon drove the lane and waited for the Manchester help defense to collapse in the lane.
When it did, she fed junior forward Stella Gougoufkas, who laid it in against contact for the old-fashioned three-point play, which she converted at the line. Although it looked neatly coordinated, however, Dixon admitted afterward that the title-winning sequence didn’t play out quite how they drew it up.
“It was definitely not planned,” Dixon joked about the gritty game-winner. “We set up an offense and even though we didn't run it exactly [right], we knew where everybody was going to be and we hit the right players, and luckily we made that last shot.”
“Each senior class gives a little bit more or something different,” said Madison coach Kirsten Stone. “And I think, yeah, this was unexpected for other people, but we went in on day one thinking, let’s take the steps to get back to the same place.”
And that same place is their now-customary perch atop the Commonwealth.
