Some Northern Virginia teams brought home state titles Saturday night.
Stone Bridge High School's boys basketball team claimed its first state title Saturday with …
Host Centreville boys defeated Potomac Saturday 63-49 to capture the Class 6 state basketbal…
Madison High School beat visiting Osbourn Park Saturday 54-48 to claim the Class 6 state cha…
