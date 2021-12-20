With a 54-40 home loss against Georgetown Visitation on Dec. 17, the two-time defending Class 6 state champion Madison Warhawks (7-1) lost for the first time this girls high-school basketball season and had their 14-game victory string over two campaigns snapped.
Georgetown Visitation, a perennial private-school power, improved to 6-0.
Madison trailed 19-12 at the end of the first quarter and never led again, falling behind 34-22 at halftime.
Alayna Arnolie had 16 points to lead Madison in scoring. Kayla Dixon scored nine and Sarah Link eight. Grace Arnolie had three steals.
Madison did not shoot well from the floor in the loss.
Earlier in the week, Madison routed the host Yorktown Patriots, 60-32, as the Arnolie sisters each scored 16, Kiera Kohler scored eight, Mia Chapman had seven points and six rebounds and Kayla Dixon scored seven.
The Arnolie sisters each also made four three-pointers. Grace had four assists and three steals and Alayna had four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
* The Langley Saxons and Oakton Cougars each improved to 7-0 with solid road victories on Dec. 17 in girls action.
Langley defeated the McLean Highlanders, 50-35, in a big Liberty District neighborhood rivalry game to improve to 2-0 in the league, and Oakton topped the Marshall Statesmen (2-5) by a 47-36 final in a non-league clash.
McLean dropped to 5-3, 1-1.
For the Langley girls in the win, Annabeth Holsinger scored 16 points, Anya Rahman had 10, Caitlyn Shumadine nine on three three-pointers and Raylin Harrell scored six.
For McLean, Brooke Thomas scored 13 and Mia Fitzgerald 11.
Earlier in the week, Langley defeated Wakefield, 36-21, and McLean routed Marshall, 72-33.
Shumandine scored 13 points and made three three-pointers for Langley, Rahman scored seven and Keelin Byrne six.
For McLean against Marshall, Kara Bremser scored 30 and made five three-pointers. Shushan Krikorian scored 11, Fitzgerald 19 and Ava Stewart eight.
For Oakton in the win over Marshall, Sophia Zinzi and Caitlin Crump were top scorers and a three-pointer by E.G. Burke put the Cougars ahead for good at 20-17 with 4:55 left in the second quarter.
Oakton led 27-19 at halftime. Marshall cut the lead to 29-26 with 4:26 left in the third, then Oakton was ahead, 38-28, to start the fourth.
Grace Hansen, Sejal Singh, Maddie Kinsel and Finley Tarr were other top players for Oakton.
For Marshall, Mio Randrianantenaina made multiple three-pointers and Rylie Hughes and Allie Nassif were other top scorers.
* The undefeated Potomac School Panthers girls team (5-0) did not participate in two games in a tournament at Trinity Christian School over the weekend because of COVID reasons.
The Panthers are next scheduled to play at the Joe Casio Tournament starting Dec. 27.
Potomac School’s Kayla Rolph needs some 35 points to score the 1,000th of her high-school career. She has committed to play at the College of William and Mary.
* In a boys Liberty District neighborhood-rivalry game Dec. 17, the Langley Saxons improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the league with a 54-38 road win over the winless McLean Highlanders, who led 26-22 at halftime, closing the second period on a 7-0 run.
For Langley, Brendan Mansinne scored 15, Amr Areikat 14 and Carton Samuel 11.
* The Marshall Statesmen continued their strong start to the season with a 52-37 non-district victory over the host Oakton Cougars, improving to 6-1 with their sixth win in a row.
The road game was Marshall’s third in four days, all wins.
Connor Scinto scored 18 against Oakton for Marshall, which shot 48 percent from the floor. Adien Hrnjes scored 11 and Gowtam Kommi 10.
Oakton fell to 2-4.
In its previous game, Marshall downed the Wakefield Warriors, 66-56, in district action. Hrnjes scored 19, Eli Nassif 17, Jason Penn 11 and Scinto 10.
