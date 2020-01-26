The Madison Warhawks remained undefeated at 18-0 with wins over Centreville, 85-25, and West Potomac, 60-49, last week in girls high-school basketball action.
Against Centreville in Concorde District play, Alayna Arnolie had 21 points, six steals and five rebounds; Tedi Makrigiorgos scored 17 and had five boards; Amalia Makrigiorgos scored 11; Kiera Kohler had 10 points and seven rebounds; Katie Koshuta scored nine; Kayla Dixon had nine; Grace Arnolie five; and Mia Chapman had nine rebounds and three blocks.
Madison led 28-0 at the end of the first quarter. Madison leads the district with a 4-0 record.
Tedi Makrigiorgos scored 17 and Amalia Makrigiorgos 13 against West Potomac. Alayna Arnolie had nine points and seven rebounds; Kohler had seven rebounds and three points and Grace Arnolie had six points and six boards.
* In boys action, the Madison Warhawks (11-6, 4-0) took over sole possession of first place in the Concorde District last week with a 69-63 road win over the Centreville Wildcats. Madison then lost to West Potomac, 69-52, in a non-district game.
For a story about Madison’s win over Centreville, visit this Website www.insidenova.com/sports/fairfax. Harrison Patel scored 26 points in that win for Madison, including 14 in the fourth quarter.
* In other boys action, the Langley Saxons (6-11, 2-3) lost 80-50 to host Lake Braddock in a non-district game, then were nipped by the visiting Yorktown Patriots, 56-52. Langley defeated Herndon, 54-41, in another district game.
Jiaan Sehhat scored 24 points against Lake Braddock, including five three-pointers. He had 21 points and four threes in the first half, when Langley trailed just 38-36 at the break. Thomas Balistrere scored 16 for Langley, which shot well from the floor (16 of 33), but had trouble getting shots and was hurt by turnovers.
Langley’s Tre Vasiliadis had four assists and four steals for Langley.
Against Herndon, Jonathan Reiss scored 15, Aidan Owen had 12, Balistrere 13 and Sehhat 10.
