Led by a couple of top individual performances, the Madison Warhawks finished third in girls action and the Oakton Cougars tied for third in boys competition at state swimming and diving championships, respectively.
The swimming finals of the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 boys and girls state meets were held Feb. 25 in Stafford. The Oakton boys tied Centreville for third with 163 points. Ocean Lakes won with 183.
In the girls meet, Yorktown won with 236 points and four-time defending state champion Madison had 202, just behind runner-up Battlefield with 209.
Leading the Oakton boys was senior Anthony Grimm. He won two races – the 50 freestyle in 19.69 and the 100 breaststroke (2853.84) - and was a member of the winning 200 medley (1:32.77) and 200 free (1:23.57) relays.
Grimm helped Oakton account for 120 of his team’s points, capping his standout high-school career, in which he won multiple district, region and state championship races.
Also for the Oakton boys, Graham Evers was third in the 200 free and fifth in the 100 free. Carl Blakney, Wes Kron and Ian Ching were other members of those winning relays.
The 6D North Region champion Langley boys placed ninth. Langley’s Johnny Bradshaw tied for fourth in the 100 breast and 12th in the 50 free, Robert Luebke was fourth in the backstroke and ninth in the 100 free, the 200 free relay was third and the 400 free seventh.
For the 11th place McLean boys, Owen Thomas was sixth in the 50 free, Ryan Sribar eighth in the 100 breast, the 200 free relay was fourth and the 400 free relay eighth.
Madison’s Owen Dyson was seventh in the 100 free.
With a second in the 50 free and a fourth in the 100 free, Alexandra Dicks led the Madison girls.
Also for the Madison girls, Darby Galbraith was sixth in the back and 10th in the butterfly, Hannah Carmen was fifth in the 500 free, Regan Hau sixth in the breast, Charlotte Dixon seventh in the 200 free, Erica Rice eighth in the back, Emma Wainwright ninth in the back, Sophia Brown 10th in the individual medley, the 200 free relay was fourth, the medley relay fifth and 400 free relay sixth.
“We did fine and had some strong individual swims, but you have to be better than great in a meet like that to win,” Madison coach Andrew Foos said. “Yorktown had a very strong meet.”
The Madison girls had fewer swimmers in the state meet because the qualification guidelines for the competition were changed as a result of the pandemic restrictions, so the team’s usual depth was not as much of a factor.
“The setup was different than normal this year, but everyone had the same limitations,” Foos said.
For the 10th place McLean girls team, Catherine Hughes was second in the breast in a school-record time and fourth in the IM, and Lily Flint was fifth in the 50 and 100 free, setting school marks.
For the sixth place Langley girls, Alyssa Webb was third in the 500 free and fifth in the 200 free, Victoria Valko sixth in the 100 free and seventh in the 50 free, and Sarah Radle eighth in the IM.
Abigail Zindler was third in the breast for the Oakton girl.
Oakton girls diver Maddie Reese finished third in a state days earlier.
