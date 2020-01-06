The Madison Warhawks (13-0) continued undefeated by winning the championship at the girls National Title IX Holiday Invitational Conference & Classic basketball tournament in Washington, D.C., during the holiday break.
Madison won the Pat Summitt bracket with a 3-0 record in the high school event.
Then on Jan. 3, Madison routed the visiting Yorktown Patriots, 55-30.
The 13-0 start is Madison’s best since the 2000-01 season, when the Warhawks won their first 21 games. That was Pat Deegan’s final campaign as Madison’s coach.
In the Title IX tourney, Madison defeated Nazareth, 75-58, C.H. Flowers, 49-37, and Georgetown Visitation, 60-51.
Tedi Makrigiorgos, the bracket’s Most Valuable Player, Amalia Makrigiorgos, Kiera Kohler, Grace Arnolie, Alayna Arnolie and Samantha Glowasky led Madison in scoring in those three games. The Warhawks made 23 three-pointers in the tournament, including 11 against Nazareth.
In the win over Yorktown, Tedi Makrigiorgos scored 12, Amalia Makrigiorgos 10 and Alayna Arnolie seven. The Makrigiorgos sisters and Caroline Trotter each made two three-pointers. Madison made eight in all.
* The McLean Highlanders (7-4) finished 1-1 at the girls Governors Challenge in Maryland.
McLean lost to St. Maria Goretti, 47-43, in its first game, then routed Sussex Tech, 64-24, in its second.
Elizabeth Dufrane had 10 points in the loss, Kendall Jones scored nine, Mia Fitzgerald eight and Kara Bremser seven.
In McLean’s win, Dufrane scored 12, Sophie Smith and Bremser 12 each and Caroline Wagner six.
On Jan. 3, McLean lost on the road to West Springfield, 59-52. The Highlanders shot poorly in the second quarter, trailed by 24 points late in the third quarter, then rallied in the fourth to fall by seven against a perennial power, which has a 9-2 record.
McLean rallied by forcing turnovers in the fourth period and Dufrane scoring 11 points in the quarter. She finished with 24 points and eight rebounds, making two three-pointers.
Jones had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds to go with four steals. Elly Glenn scored nine with five rebounds, Fitzgerald scored eight and had five assists and three steals, and Shushan Krikorian had three assists.
For West Springfield, McKenzie Matheny had 26 points and nine rebounds, and Alexis White had 19 points, six rebounds and four steals.
* The Langley Saxons (6-5) in girls action defeated a strong Marshall Statesmen team, 41-38, Jan. 3 in non-district play. The victory was Langley’s third in four games.
Marshall fell to 7-4 with the loss.
* The Flint Hill Huskies (6-5) in girls action defeated National Cathedral, 48-35, Jan. 4 as Caitlyn Shumadine made four three-pointers and scored 16 in the victory, Kelli Giuliani had 13 points, Lyndsey Costigan eight and Aani Akins seven.
* The Madison Warhawks (7-4) finished fifth with a 2-1 record at the boys Mount Vernon High Holiday Classic.
Madison rallied, then hung on to defeat West Springfield, 67-65, in overtime in its final game. The Warhawks trailed by eight points early in the fourth quarter and were ahead by seven in OT.
“That’s high-school basketball,” Madison coach Kevin Roller said in regard to the point swings.
Madison’s 11 points in overtime came on free throws. Roger Waldron made two foul shots to tie the game and send the contest into overtime. Bo Kuhblank led Madison in scoring with a career-high 23 points. Logan Spafford scored 21 and Soren Almquist eight before fouling out.
Madison lost to West Springfield, 63-53, in its final game prior to the tournament.
On Jan. 3, Madison lost to host Yorktown, 86-51, falling behind early in the game.
* The Langley Saxons (4-7) defeated the Marshall Statesmen, 56-42, on Jan. 3. Aidan Owen scored 20 for Langley and Jiaan Sehhat 14. For Marshall (3-7) Jack Taylor had 21 points in defeat.
* The McLean Highlanders (5-6) got 24 points from Randy Shephard in a 64-61 road win over West Springfield on Jan. 3.
