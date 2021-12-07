The five-time defending region champion Madison Warhawks opened their 2021-22 girls high-school swimming and diving season with a victory over the Chantilly Chargers in a Concorde District meet.
Madison won comfortably, 201-114, at Oak Marr Recreation Center, winning 10 of 12 events. The Warhawks were led by individual winners Regan Hau (50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke), Emma Wainwright (100 free and 100 backstroke), Hannah Carmen (500 free), Sophia Brown (200 free) and Lucy Silverstein in diving.
Madison also won all three relay races.
In the boys meet between the same two teams, Chantilly topped Madison, 190-125.
Leading the Madison boys were individual winners Benham Cobb (200 individual medley and 100 breast) and Matthew Schlueter (100 back). The medley relay also won.
“Both teams responded with strong performances throughout the meet,” Madison coach Andrew Foos said.
Other Madison participants who had strong showings in the meet were Aidan Jones, Celia Bredehoeft, Anabel Huffstutler, Rachel Schlueter, Bibi Ventura, Lydia Mikhin, Teddy Dinkelacker, Benham Cobb, Aaron Diehl, James Rushforth, Michael Reed, Colin Crowley, Will Simpson, Robert Eachus and Ryan Johnson.
The Madison girls are expected to be a top contender again this season for district, 6D Region and Class 6 state championships. The Madison girls finished third in last season’s state meet, after winning the previous four titles.
“We have a lot of good swimmers. The next few weeks will determine how well the teams develop,” Foos said.
The Madison teams face the Marshall Statesmen on Dec. 10 in a non-district meet, then host Centreville in district action Dec. 11. Each meet is at Oak Marr.
