Unlike the previous season, Simone Bergeron was totally satisfied with her perfect campaign in girls tennis this past spring.
The Madison Warhawks junior capped the 2022 season by winning the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 girls state-championship singles tournament. She finished play with an undefeated 18-0 record, defeating Kaitlyn Nguyen of South County, 6-4, 6-2, in the title match. Bergeron did not lose a set in any of her 2022 matches.
The year before, Bergeron’s season ended with a loss to Nguyen in the state-tournament semifinals, just her second setback of a 12-2 campaign. That loss, though, significantly motivated Bergeron to win this season’s state championship.
“It definitely was a goal and fight to win the state,” she said. “I worked hard to get better, and I think I became a more overall solid player. My confidence this season was so much better.”
Bergeron arranged her class schedule during the 2021-22 school year so she could have the final period free to provide extra time each day to begin training for tennis.
Bergeron was 2-0 in the state tournament, winning her semifinal match, 6-0, 6-0, against Maya Bravo of Patriot High.
In the final, Bergeron said she became very nervous and fell behind 2-0 in the first set. At that point, Madison coach Stacey Reynolds spoke with Bergeron and calmed her down.
“I was super-tight and so nervous,” Bergeron said. “Coach Stacey was so funny and helpful. She told me to think of lavender and being at a spa. That made me laugh and relaxed my stress.”
Reynolds wasn’t surprised Bergeron was able to quickly regroup and turn the match in her favor.
“Mentally, Simone is one of the toughest players I have come across. She can totally refocus very quickly,” Reynolds said. “And over the last year, her overall improvement was unbelievable.”
Prior to this past season’s state tournament, Bergeron won the 6D North Region tourney singles championship, as well as the Concorde District singles crown. In 2021, Bergeron finished second in the district and won the region title.
She already is looking forward to the 2023 spring high-school season.
“It will be so exciting to be the defending state champion and try to win that again next season,” Bergeron said.
Bergeron comes from strong family tennis genes. Her mother, Lylan, played women’s tennis at the University of Virginia; her older sister, Lucy, was a strong player at Madison; and her uncle is Bear Schofield. He is former state singles champion from Langley High School, who now is a top local teacher and coach to players at all levels. Schofield also played college tennis at Virginia.
In efforts to continue improving her game, Bergeron is participating in three national junior tournaments this summer, including the recent 18-under girls Clay Court championships in Charleston, S.C.
NOTE: Madison’s last girls state singles champion was Laura Reichert. She won the AAA crown in 2005. Bergeron is the school’s fourth girls state singles champion overall . . . Her career singles record so far at Madison is 30-2. She did not play as a freshman because the 2020 spring season was canceled because of the pandemic.
