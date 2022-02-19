As expected, the Madison Warhawks won the Concorde District tournament championship by dominating the competition, just as the girls high-school basketball team also did throughout the regular season.
Top-seeded Madison (21-2) was 2-0 in the tourney, routing Westfield, 64-27, in the semifinals then the second-seeded Oakton Cougars, 56-30, in the Feb. 18 title game at Centreville High School. The two-time defending Class 6 state champion Warhawks are 12-0 against district rivals this season. Madison was victorious in those games by an average of 39.4 points, and the team has won 13 straight contests entering the region competition.
Also, the district-tournament title was Madison’s third in a row. The competition was not held last season because of COVID.
Against Oakton (19-4) in the final, Madison took control earlier with an 8-0 lead and was ahead 30-7 at halftime. Alayna Arnolie had 16 points, three assists and three steals for Madison. Grace Arnolie scored 14 and have five assists, five rebounds and four steals. Sarah Link scored 11. Mia Chapman had six points and four boards, and Kiera Kohler added five points, four rebounds and four steals.
The win was Madison’s third over Oakton this season.
In the victory over Westfield, Alayna Arnolie scored her 1,000th career point. She scored 17 points and made three three-pointers in the win. She scored her 1,000th point in the third period.
In an earlier game this season on Jan. 22 against West Potomac, Arnolie’s twin sister, Grace, scored her 1,000th point. Grace Arnolie will play college basketball at Brown University and Alayna Arnolie at Gettysburg College.
Also in Madison’s semifinal win over Westfield, Grace Arnolie scored 11 points, had eight rebounds and four steals; Kohler had 12 points and six rebounds; Chapman had eight points and two blocks; Link scored eight and had five rebounds and four steals; and Kayla Dixon had six assists, four rebounds and two steals.
Madison led 30-8 at halftime and had 17 steals in the win.
