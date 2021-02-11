There weren’t as many event winners as is past championships, yet the end team result was still the same for the Madison Warhawks – a fifth straight region title.
The girls high-school swimming and diving team again showed strong depth throughout its lineup to win the recent 2020-21 6D North Region event with a 420.5 point total, an improvement from last season’s 399 winning mark.
Madison won four events, finished second in five others and had as many as 12 swimmers place in events.
Yorktown was second with 355.5 points, followed by the Langley Saxons (249) in third and the Oakton Cougars in fourth (231). The McLean Highlanders were sixth (210).
“We had a lot of personal-best times, or swimmers were off by just fractions of their best,” Madison coach Andrew Foos said. “The girls were wall-to-wall one great swim after the next.”
Leading Madison was double winner Alexandra Dicks in the 50 (22.83) and 100 (50.20) freestyle races. Erica Rice won the 100 backstroke (56.96) and was fifth in the 200 individual medley.
Also for Madison, Charlotte Dixon was second in the 200 free and fifth in the 100 free; Hannah Carmen placed second in the 500 free and eighth in the 200 free; Darby Galbraith had thirds in the back and 100 butterfly; Regan Hau was second in the 100 breaststroke and ninth in the IM; Sophia Brown finished fourth in the IM and seventh in the fly; Maggie Shi was fifth in the fly; Anabel Huffstutler had a sixth in the 500 free; Morgan Howat was eighth in the 50 free and 11th in the 100 free; Emma Wainwright placed fourth in the back and 11th in the 200 free; Celia Bredehoeft took 10th in the 500 free; Elsa Marsden was ninth in diving; the 200 medley relay won (1:45.92); and the 200 and 400 free relays were second.
Leading the Langley girls was Sarah Radle with a second in the IM and eighth in the fly; Alyssa Webb had thirds in the 200 and 500 free races; Victoria Valko took second in the 100 free and third in the 500 free; the 200 and 400 free relays were third; and Claire Vroom placed fourth in diving.
For the Oakton girls, Abigail Zindler was third in the breast, Maddie Reese third in diving and Katie Vaughan eighth and the medley relay finished fourth.
Catherine Hughes led the McLean girls, winning the breast in a school-record 1:02.77 and placing third in the IM.
Lily Flint finished second in the 50 free and third in the 100 free for McLean, Skylar Sunderhauf was sixth in the fly and seventh in the IM, and in diving Jocelyn Brooks had a sixth and Sarah Wood 10th.
