With 13 different team members finishing in the top three of events, the Madison Warhawks won a recent girls Concorde District indoor track and field meet, scoring 102 points. Westfield was second with 94.
Bethany Riddle in the shot put (26-feet, 7-inches), Hannah Petersen in the pole vault (7-3) and Mary Byrne in the 3,200-meters (11:17.99) were the team’s three winners of events. The 4x200 relay also won in 1:51.95.
Second for Madison were Kira Mikhin in the 55 dash, Katrine Swam in the 55 hurdles, Ashley Eley in the triple jump, Arpita Behera in the high jump and Kiki Van Der Weide in the 1,000, along with a 4x400 relay.
Third for the Warhawks were Eley in the 55 hurdles, Felicia Racinez in the 300, Leigh Black in the high jump, Lily Jacobs in the 1,000, Erin Baranowski in the 1,600, Virginia Hurley in the triple jump and a 4x400 relay.
In the boys meet, Madison finished third, with pole vaulter Gray Groves (10-3) the lone winner.
Second were Aidan Fechter in the high jump, Adam Essawi in the 300, Chaney Arick in the 500, Aidan DiConti in the 1,000, Robbie Jenkins in the 1,600, Matthew Nichols in the 3,200 and Cole Sullivan in the triple jump.
Sullivan was third in the long jump and DiConti fourth in the 1,600.
For the Oakton High School boys, Dylan Vu-gia was second in the pole vault at 9-9.
