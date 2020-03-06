After experiencing some anger and rage following their first loss of the season, the Madison Warhawks responded with a strong bounce-back performance and victory. As a result, the girls high-school basketball team extended its season and quest to win a state championship.
That big triumph came March 6 at Robinson Secondary School when Madison (27-1) defeated the West Springfield Spartans, 46-39, in a physical first-round game of the Virginia High School League's Class 6 state tournament. The Warhawks now face the James River-Midlothian Rapids (24-2) on the road near Richmond in a state semifinal March 10.
"There was some anger after that loss, and that helped us refocus a little and play harder and together better," said Madison coach Kirsten Stone in regard to the Warhawks' 37-35 setback to the Marshall Statesmen in its previous game, coming in the 6D North Region Tournament title contest Feb. 28.
Madison started the game against West Springfield by using its quickness to attack and move the ball well and quickly on offense and never let up. The Warhawks took the lead for good at 7-6 with 1:20 to play in the first quarter on a fastbreak layup by Tedi Makrigiorgos (13 points, three assists, two three-pointers) off a pass from her sister Amalia Makrigiorgos (five points, five assists).
The game remained close with Madison ahead 10-8 at the end of the first quarter, 22-17 at halftime and 34-27 after three periods.
Anytime West Springfield (22-6) drew close, Madison responded with a big basket or key steal, including once each in the final two minutes by Grace Arnolie (19 points, four steals) and Kiera Kohler (five points, six rebounds, four blocks, two assists).
"Our team is mentally tough and we are able to hold leads," Stone said. "Our defense was very good tonight."
West Springfield shot 33 percent from the floor and Madison a bit better at 37. The Warhawks had eight steals.
Alayna Arnolie had two steals and four rebounds for Madison, Samantha Glowasky hit a big three-pointer, Kathryn Koshuta blocked a shot and Grace Arnolie made three three-pointers.
West Springfield outrebounded Madison, 35-18, with Alexis White having eight boards, four steals and 20 points. McKenzie Matheny added nine rebounds and 13 points for the Spartans and Mary Laychak had six boards and two points.
NOTES: The teams met early in the regular season on Dec. 20 with Madison winning, 47-44 . . . Madison last played in the state semifinals in 2015, losing to Cosby.
