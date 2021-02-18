They deviated from their winning playoff formula en route to dominating a recent region tournament with a 3-0 record, but the Madison Warhawks found another way to win in a state-tournament semifinal contest.
The host Warhawks (15-1) rallied from an early 6-0 deficit, built a 13-point third-quarter lead, then survived a late run to defeat the West Potomac Wolverines, 54-48, Feb. 17 in the Virginia High School League Class 6 girls state-tourney semifinal basketball contest. The loss ended the season and a nine-game winning streak for West Potomac (12-2).
"This team could have folded. But they stick together and keep fighting," Madison coach Kirsten Stone said. "They are very determined and strong minded."
Madison won the 6D North Region Tournament by building big early leads in all three contests.
With the win in the state semis, Madison now hosts the VHSL state championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 against the Osbourn Park Yellow Jackets. Osbourn Park (15-1) defeated Cosby, 48-42, in the other Feb. 17 state semifinal.
Madison is the defending Class 6 state co-champion. The 2020 final between the Warhawks and Edison Eagles was not played because of the pandemic.
"It's real exciting to have the chance to win the state title outright this year," said Madison senior forward Kiera Kohler, who had six points, seven rebounds, four steals, three assists and a block off the bench against West Potomac. "It was weird being co-champions."
After falling behind against West Potomac, Madison rallied and led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter. In the second, the Warhawks took the lead for good at 19-18 on Kohler's follow shot of Sarah Link's missed shot.
The Warhawks led 30-20 at halftime, thanks to an 11-0 run late in the second quarter that included three-straight three pointers, two by Amalia Makrigiorgos (eight points, four assists) and the other by Alayna Arnolie (16 points, two steals, two blocks, two rebounds).
"I think we just got ahead of ourselves and got flustered early in the game," Kohler said.
Madison's lead swelled to 13 at 40-27 in the third period. West Potomac rallied to within 45-43, then missed six straight shots that would have either tied the game or given the Wolverines the lead.
"I think maybe we got a little tired during that stretch and missed some shots, but we kept executing," Kohler said.
Madison scored five straight points to build a 50-43 lead and closed out its sixth-straight victory from there.
Makrigiorgos had a key block and Arnolie made two big free throws in the closing seconds.
Link had 13 points, seven rebounds and a steal for Madison; Grace Arnolie scored four points and had seven rebounds and two assists; Katie Koshuta scored seven and had two rebounds; and Mia Chapman had six boards.
For West Potomac, Ambria Redfearn had 11 points and 16 rebounds; Mary Prater made five three-pointers and scored 19; and point guard Dane Mackey had seven points and nine rebounds.
"West Potomac is very good and we knew it would be a hard game," Stone said.
NOTE: Madison finished 2-0 in last year's state tournament.
