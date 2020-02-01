It was a big week for the Madison Warhawks, who maintained their undefeated status at 20-0 with tightly-contested home victories against two tough opponents in Concorde District games.
First, the Warhawks topped the Oakton Cougars, 44-36, in girls high-school basketball action, then rallied past the Chantilly Chargers, 56-47, Jan. 31 to improve to 6-0 in the league.
Against Chantilly, Madison trailed by as many as eight points in the third quarter. In the fourth, the Warhawks shot better, tightened their defense, went on an 11-0 run to take the lead for good, then won going away.
Consecutive three-pointers by Tedi Makrigorgos (nine points, three steals) gave Madison the lead for good. A subsequent steal and three-point play from Alayna Arnolie (17 points, four steals, five rebounds) boosted the Warhawks’ advantage to 50-44.
Madison outscored Chantilly, 17-5 in the fourth quarter.
“We finally hit a shot, started switching on defense, we picked up the overall tempo and everyone was playing their roles,” Madison coach Kirsten Stone said about the comeback. “This is a determined group.”
Grace Arnolie had 13 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists against Chantilly; Amalia Makrigorgos had six points and three steals; Kiera Kohler added five points and eight rebounds; and Mia Thompson had six points and three boards off the bench.
Madison had just four turnovers, compared to 17 for Chantilly, which shot well until the fourth quarter – when the Chargers were just 1 of 11 from the floor.
In the win over Oakton, the game was tied at 36 with 1:53 to play, then Madison finished on an 8-0 run to win. Amalia Makrigorgos made a running nine-footer to give Madison the lead for good at 38-36 with 1:20 to play. She had a team-high 14 points and her sister, Tedi Makrigorgos, scored 12.
The loss snapped Oakton’s five-game winning streak, as the Cougars fell to 14-5, 3-2.
See a full story about that game on this Website www.insidenova.com/sports/fairfax.
Madison has two regular-season games remaining against teams they are expected to defeat – district rivals Westfield and Centreville.
