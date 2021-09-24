After winning the most recent Concorde District golf tournament, a pause was needed to accurately determine just how many consecutive titles the Madison Warhawks have captured.
The answer turned out to be four.
Madison won the 36-hole 2021 high-school championship at Twin Lakes Golf Course with a two-day total of 320-322–642. The Oakton Cougars (329-328–657) and Chantilly Chargers (332-325–357) tied for a distant second.
“You always want to win the district championship,” Madison coach Jon Eisman said. “We had a nine-stroke lead after the first round, so we needed to play consistently after that.”
Madison was led by second-place individual finisher Katelynn Waclawski. The senior shot 75-77–152, and now has played on three of the four championship teams. Waclawski finished one shot behind champion Alexander McClain (73-78–151) of South Lakes.
Robby Nielsen had Madison’s second-lowest score of 81-78–159 to tie for fifth. Jason Peel shot 82-80–162 to place eighth, Owen Taylor shot 82-87–169, Sonali Chandra 93-94–187 and Danika Pfleghardt 94-104–198.
Leading Oakton was fourth-place individual finisher Michael Zhou with a 78-78–156.
Also for the Cougars, Maaz Nadeem shot 82-78–160 and was seventh, Jai Kathuria 84-85–169, Allan Herring 85-87–172 and Ben Shield 85-93–178, Isaac Hegg had a second-round score of 87 and Haram Kim shot 97 in the first.
Albert Zheng of Chantilly finished third with a 77-77–154 total and Westfield’s Mitchell Mortensen tied for fifth (76-83–159).
Madison, Oakton and Chantilly all advance to the 36-hole 6D North Region tournament, to be played Oct. 4 and 5 at Algonkian Golf Course in Sterling. The top two region teams advance to the Class 6 state tournament.
“Michael played very well with the two 78s, and getting to the region as a team is what we wanted to do,” Oakton coach Nancy Evans said.
NOTES: The Concorde title was Madison’s second in six months. In April on a cold and windy day, the Warhawks won the 2020 title, postponed from the fall because of COVID . . . The Liberty District tournament, including the defending champion Langley Saxons, was scheduled for Sept. 27 and 28.
