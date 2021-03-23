Madison High School graduate Johnny Rogers runs for the men’s cross country team at the College of William and Mary.
In the recent Colonial Athletic Association championships, Rogers, a red-shirt junior, finished 14th individually in 25:13.1 to help the William and Mary team finish second.
In the previous season’s CAA championship meet, Rogers placed 16th.
For the Warhawks at Madison, Rogers was a top finisher in district, region in state cross country meets. During his senior season, he helped Madison win the Virginia High School League Class 6 state cross country team championship, he placed sixth in the outdoor 800-meter race and seventh in the indoor 1,000 race.
