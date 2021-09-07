Months later, Samantha Gjormand is finally getting fully unpacked and is settling into a welcome routine.
Since graduating from James Madison University this past spring, Gjormand’s life has been a bit of a whirlwind. After spending only a few days at home, the 2017 Madison High School graduate headed north for the summer to work as an assistant to the general manager for the Wareham Gateman baseball team of the Cape Cod League.
Then, as that season was ending, Gjormand made a quick pit stop at her parents home in Northern Virginia. After that, her next stop was in South Carolina to start her job as the first female director of baseball operations and executive assistant to the head coach in program history for the Division I College of Charleston program.
That job began Aug. 22.
She is thought to be one of the first females to ever hold such a position an an NCAA Division I baseball program.
“I still have not fully unpacked, but it’s good to be back in a routine, and I’m having a blast,” Gjormand said. “I’ve had my sights set on a job in college or professional baseball like this. This is a really great opportunity.”
Gjormand, 22, was hired by College of Charleston head baseball coach Chad Holbrook. He witnessed first hand and was impressed by Gjormand’s hustling work when she was a four-year student manager for the James Madison University baseball team. Holbrook said he saw her running around doing all sort of on-and-off-field jobs during the 2021 spring campaign.
“Sam is very unique in her passion and knowledge for the game,” Holbrook said. “She has an incredible work ethic. I saw that when we played a game at JMU and Sam was running around, setting up the field and doing everything.”
Gjormand will be involved in multiple aspects of the team in her new job. She believes her many past experiences in the sport, and with different teams and leagues, have prepared her well.
Included among the various team details she undertook as a JMU student and head manager, was running practice for a few days, including hitting fungos, feeding the pitching machine and playing catch, when the coaching staff was quarantined because of COVID.
Two summers ago she picked the nicknames and helped set up and run the inaugural eight-team Northern Virginia College League. This past summer, she drafted the Chili Dogs team that eventually won that league’s tournament championship.
Gjormand’s love for baseball began when she grew up in a baseball family. Gjormand’s father, Mark, is the longtime head coach of the Madison High School baseball team. While in high school, Samantha Gjormand was a team manager for Madison’s baseball and football teams.
It was asked at one point if she was named after former Major League basebal player Sammy Sosa.
She attended her first high-school baseball game when she was two days old. Later, she played the sport in Reston Little League.
“I was born into baseball and I love it,” she said. “There are no bad parts.”
Mark Gjormand managed that championship Chili Dogs team this summer. He gave his daughter big props for setting up the team.
“Sam knows and loves the game, she is organized and is a worker, and she wants to be a part of it all,” Mark Gjormand said.
Samantha Gjormand eventually will get completely unpacked working her job at the College of Charleston for the next few months. But then, in June of 2022, she’ll pack up and be off again, returning to the Cape Cod league to have a bigger role working for a second summer as an administrator for the Wareham Gateman.
Former head Mississippi State University baseball coach Ron Polk was involved with the Gateman this past summer.
“She was invaluable to me in the Cape Cod League and her career is taking off fast,’ Polk said of Gjormand. “She will be a star in our game for a long time, and have a huge impact on the College of Charleston program.”
