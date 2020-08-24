He might not have the typical experience and resume for being named head coach of a college baseball team, but Cam Cassady believes he is prepared and ready for the job nonetheless.
The Madison High School graduate recently was promoted as the interim head coach for the Roanoke College team. Cassady played three years at Roanoke, where he graduated in 2014. He had been an assistant coach for the Division III team since the fall of 2019.
Before coaching at Roanoke, Cassady was a five-year high-school assistant at perennial state private-school power Benedictine College Preparatory. He helped the Cadets to an 87-21 overall mark and two state championships during his tenure.
“It happened a lot faster than I anticipated, but when I was at Benedictine, I knew I wanted to have my own program sometime,” Cassady said. “For me to step in at Roanoke, we can keep the consistency of the program going.”
The new coach said he initially got the coaching bug at age 12, right around the time his Little League career was ending.
“I knew in some capacity, this is what I wanted to do,” Cassady said.
After a solid high-school career at Madison, Cassady initially attended the University of Alabama, but did not play baseball there. He missed playing, and with the help of Madison head coach Mark “Pudge” Gjormand, eventually transferred to Roanoke where he began his three-year collegiate playing career.
“Not playing for a year motivated me to play again,” Cassady said. “Pudge got the ball rolling, jump started the whole thing and he pushed me to make the transfer. I probably wasn’t going to transfer. But he gives me a kick in the seat and pants sometimes when it’s needed.”
Gjormand said playing at Roanoke was the perfect place for Cassady, which was why he encouraged this former player to make the transfer.
“Cam talked about wanting to play again. I said, give me 5 minutes. I made one call and it was set in motion,” Gjormand said. “Now as a college coach, he’ll do a great job.”
At Roanoke, Cassady was a .307 career hitter with 31 RBI and 75 hits, of which 10 were doubles. He played in 65 games. As a senior he batted .314.
One of Cassady’s players at Roanoke will be 2020 Madison graduate Chris Polymeropoulos, the team’s starting catcher.
“We are excited about having Poly because he is such a high-caliber kid,” Cassady said.
