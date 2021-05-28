Initially, field hockey was a sport Belle Tunstall didn’t particularly like or understand.
“The first time I played was like at a camp in middle school or something,” Tunstall said. “I remember thinking, ‘I’m not sure about this.’ I thought some of the rules were ridiculous, and the whistle blows to stop play all the time.”
Tunstall, also a standout youth soccer player, quickly improved her skill at and liking of, field hockey. She excelled at both sports at Madison High School, eventually becoming a member of the Christopher Newport University women’s field hockey team.
She was a standout for the Captains. In addition to her two All-American accolades, Tunstall earned region and state Player of the Year honors. She continues to hold all-time team records for career points (115), goals (41) and assists (33).
The speedy Tunstall was a key member of four Captains squads that won 62 games. She led the team to the NCAA tournament three out of four years, including the Final Four in 2013.
In recent weeks, the Christopher Newport athletic hall of fame committee named Tunstall as a member of the 2021 class of inductees.
“It’s a huge honor,” said Tunstall, now a Realtor in Northern Virginia who also played intramural soccer and dodgeball at Christopher Newport.
Tunstall likely could have played college soccer, as well. She said she wasn’t burned out on the sport, but her challenge and love for field hockey continued to grow as she was learning, developing and polishing new skills.
“I e-mailed the Christopher Newport coach about joining the team to see what would happen, and things worked out from there,” Tunstall said.
Added Christopher Newport coach Carrie Moura: “Belle came to a few clinics on campus while she was in high school. My first feeling was that she was average. Then, I saw her dribble a ball down field, and she was 10 times faster than all the players who didn’t have a ball. A few minutes later, I offered her a spot on the roster. Where most people see obstacles, Belle sees opportunities. Belle Tunstall can accomplish anything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.