One way to gauge which team might have the edge in the Dec. 4 Class 6 state-tournament-semifinal football game between the host Madison Warhawks and South County Stallions is based on how each fared against previous common opponents.
In that case, the Warhawks (12-1) have a significant advantage in the Virginia High School League competition.
Each played the Lake Braddock Bruins and Westfield Bulldogs. Madison routed both, downing Lake Braddock, 49-21, and blanking Westfield, 34-0. South County lost to Lake Braddock, 20-6, and defeated Westfield, 28-20.
Statistically, Madison, which has won 12 straight games, has an edge, as well, on defense. The Warhawks have five shutouts compared to three for South County, and Madison allows 7.5 points per game and the Stallions 13.6.
When it comes to scoring, Madison has a slight edge. The Warhawks average 35.4 points per game and South County 34.3.
In three playoff games, Madison has given up just 13 points with a shutout, while South County has allowed 22.3.
The Stallions allowed big total-yards numbers of 499 in an overtime victory over West Potomac in the 6C Region championship game and 525 in a semifinal victory over Robinson.
Turnovers have been a problem for South County all season long, with four in the playoffs. Madison has just one in the postseason.
The showdown is a rematch of last season’s state semifinal, won by South County, 29-22, at Madison. The teams evenly combined for 673 total yards – the Stallions having 338 and Madison 335. Each had one turnover.
South County led in the contest, 14-0, in the second quarter, then Madison rallied to take a 22-21 lead with 3:40 to play. The Stallions scored seven points with 1:31 left to move in front, 29-22, then held on in the closing seconds.
South County went on to lose in last season’s state final to Oscar Smith.
Madison has never played in a state final, and has an 0-3 record in state semifinal contests.
“One of our goals about this season was to go farther than last season, and now we have the chance to do that,” Madison senior linebacker Austin Wysocki said. Added Madison runningback Alex Jreige: “We have another chance at South County. That’s what we want. That loss last year left a sour taste.”
Jreige leads the Madison offense with 1,474 yards rushing this season and 28 touchdowns. In three playoff games, he has 330 yards rushing and six TDs.
NOTE: In the Dec. 4 state semifinal, Madison will be hosting its ninth straight home-playoff game, with a 6-2 record in those first eight contests.
