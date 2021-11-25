There were 13 Madison High School student/athletes who signed national letters of intent to play college sports during a recent ceremony at the school.
The signees were: Regan Hau (women’s swimming, Colgate University), Mia Pisani (women’s lacrosse, Furman University), Hannah Carmen (women’s swimming, Drexel University), Sydney Martin (women’s lacrosse, High Point University), Zenie Newsom (women’s lacrosse, Longwood University), Emma Wainwright (women’s swimming, University of Vermont), Katelynn Park (women’s softball, Brown University), Alayna Arnolie (women’s basketball, Gettysburg College) and Grace Arnolie (women’s basketball, Brown University).
Also, Jordan Condon (women’s lacrosse, University of University Pennsylvania), Gavin Levay (men’s lacrosse, Merrimack University), Andrew Gorkowski (men’s basketball, York College) and Katelynn Waclawski (women’s golf, Fairfield University).
The Arnolie twin sister were members of Madison’s girls state basketball teams the past two seasons.
