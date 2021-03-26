Anna Keating has been all about being a member of teams that have won significant team championships the last five years.
In high school, the standout swimmer helped the Madison Warhawks girls squad capture a combined total of 12 district, region and state swimming and diving championships from 2017 to 2020. During her four years, she earned 16 All-American times, individually as well as on winning relays.
The top team prizes continued and got bigger for Keating in recent weeks, when the freshman was a contributor for the University of Virginia’s Atlantic Coast Conference and NCAA Division I national-championship teams.
Virginia recently won its first national crown in Greensboro, N.C., with Keating swimming in the 100-and 200-yard breaststroke races at nationals. She swam those events, along with the 200 individual medley, at the ACC meet.
“That’s how it seems, but I’m just lucky to have the opportunities I have had,” Keating said in reference to all of the recent championships. “I’ve been part of winning teams, but to win a national title is on another level, though. It’s definitely one for the memories.”
As most swimmers, Keating wasn’t satisfied with how she swam individually at nationals, but was certainly delighted the team won.
“I wanted to have faster times,” the foreign-affairs major said.
Keating now hopes those faster times come in June when she competes in the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha for the first time. She will swim in the 100 and 200 breaststroke events, and is seeded 13th in the 200 breast. The top two finishers make the Olympic team.
“Everyone’s goal is to make the Olympic team. I want to get as close to the top two as possible,” Keating said.
At age 9, Keating began swimming during the summer’s popular Northern Virginia Swimming League season for the Vienna Aquatic Club. She helped the Gators win a Division 2 championship in 2012 and move up to Division 1 the next summer.
NOTE: Madison High School graduate Maddy Grosz is a freshman diver for the Virginia women’s team. She competed in meets during the shortened regular season, but not in the ACC or NCAA competitions.
