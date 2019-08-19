Rising Madison High School senior Katie Noel, a varsity swimmer and girls lacrosse player for the Warhawks, finished fifth this summer at the National United States Lifesaving Association open women’s beach flags event in Virginia Beach.

Noel works for the North Bethany Beach Patrol in Sussex County, Del., this summer. She competed for the Sussex County team of the Mid-Atlantic Region and participated in other open events – a 2K run, the sprint relay, and the iron guard – but did not medal.

Beach flags is considered the Super Bowl of the USLA championships. It is a sporting event used by surf lifesavers to practice beach sprinting and reflexes and test power and reflexes.

Beach flags is an event when participants lay on their stomach on the soft beach sand, get up when a starting whistle blows and sprint 25 yards to a line of short flags stuck in the sand. There are 10 participants trying to retrieve nine flags. The one who gets no flag is eliminated. The remaining nine try to get eight flags, until the last two go after the last flag. The game progresses in much the same way as musical chairs.