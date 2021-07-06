What always will be known as the masked-up pandemic high-school sports year, with schedules moved around and condensed, also will be recorded as maybe the most accomplished ever for Madison High School varsity teams.
From the very start of the 2020-21 sports year, with the winter seasons held first and beginning later than usual (around Christmas) and the fall campaign postponed until late winter and spring, Madison teams started winning and kept winning.
By the end of the school year, concluding with the spring schedules on June 26, three Madison teams had won Virginia High School League Class 6 state championships and two others finished third.
As for 6D Northern Region Tournaments, Madison teams won five titles and another was second.
Scads of teams won Concorde District crowns, or were determined champions if no tournaments were held because of COVID issues.
Madison director of student activities John Kenny said the successful sports year kept his staff very busy with few nights off. He said they “certainly” enjoyed the success, smiling brightly when asked the question.
The big success for Madison teams began during the winter with the eventual state-champion girls basketball squad. The Warhawks won their first nine games and suffered just one loss en route to finishing 16-1 and winning district, region and state titles.
The boys hoop team also had a winning year, going 11-6 and finishing second in the region tourney to eventual state champ Centreville.
The girls and boys basketball teams each played in region-tourney finals the same night and time, but at different venues.
Also during the winter, Madison’s girls swimming team won district and region crowns and finished a close third in the state. The region title was the team’s fifth straight.
The Madison football team won district and region championships during the postponed fall campaign, then lost a close seesaw playoff game in the Class 6 state-tournament semifinals to South County. The Warhawks finished 8-1.
Madison’s second state championship was won by the fall season’s undefeated girls field hockey team (15-0), which did not allow a single goal or even many shots on goal. The team also won district and region titles prior to the state.
The fall’s golf team won a district title.
The spring brought even more success for Madison teams.
The baseball squad finished 18-1, winning district, region and state titles. The girls softball team was a district champion and region-tourney semifinalist, and the soccer teams were top contenders.
The girls tennis teams also had a strong spring season, tying for a district title.
Individually for Madison, multiple athletes in the sports of girls gymnastics, wrestling, cross country, track and field and swimming and diving had strong individual post-season performances.
