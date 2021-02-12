The Madison High School girls and boys varsity basketball teams each will play in 6D North Region Tournament championship games at 7 p.m. at different venues tonight, Feb. 12.
The Madison Warhawks girls (13-1) play in Reston against the host South Lakes Seahawks (12-4) and the Madison boys (11-5) play at Centreville (11-5) against the defending champion Wildcats.
So far, the Madison girls are 2-0 in the tourney with blowout wins and the boys 3-0. Each won semifinal games Feb. 11 – the girls building a quick 15-0 lead to rout the visiting Herndon Hornets, 58-36, and the boys rallied from a 14-7 first-half deficit to knock off previously undefeated and host South Lakes (14-1), 58-50, in a big road victory.
The region final will be the third in five seasons for the Madison boys, who won the title in 2017, then finished second in 2018. The Madison girls are playing in their third straight region final, having won the 2019 crown.
Each Madison team played its region-final opponent during the regular season. The girls routed South Lakes, 69-43, and the boys lost twice to Centreville, which has defeated Madison four straight times the past two seasons.
In the girls semifinal win over Herndon, Alayna Arnolie led he way with 14 points, six rebounds and she made three three-pointers. Katie Koshuta had 12 points; Amalia Makrigiorgos scored nine; Grace Arnolie had eight points, five assists and two steals; Kiera Kohler had seven rebounds, four points and two blocks and Jill Koshuta had six rebounds and two points.
Madison received a first-round bye. In the quarterfinals the Warhawks routed the visiting Langley Saxons, 59-32, as Sarah Link had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds to go with three assists. Alayna Arnolie also scored 14, Katie Koshuta had 10 and three assists and Makrigiorgos scored seven and had six steals. Grace Arnolie had four steals.
For Langley (8-6), Taylor Maguire and Annabeth Holsinger each scored eight. Langley was 1-1 in the region with a 57-27 first-round rout of Centreville.
In the Madison boys’ semifinal win over South Lakes, Logan Spafford (nine rebounds) and Colin Tuft (three boards, two steals and a block) each scored 17 and Elijah Turner had 11. Point guard Bo Kuhblank scored five and made a number of key plays and Will Giery made four clutch foul shots off the bench late in the fourth quarter to clinch the win.
Madison took the lead for good at 19-17 in the second quarter on a baseline jumper by Spafford.
Madison lost to South Lakes, 60-54, during the regular season.
“I thought the 1-3-1 defense we went to in the first half was the game changer,” Madison coach Kevin Roller said about the semifinal win. “It stopped their momentum when they had the lead. We also defended their three-point shooting well. We did a range of things better tonight than we have all season. It was much more of a grind-it-out win.”
Madison won its first two region-tournament games on its home court, defeating Herndon, 67-59, in overtime then McLean, 45-31.
In the win over McLean, Tuft scored 16, Spafford 15 and Kublank seven. Nate Legg had 19 for McLean.
