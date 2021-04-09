The football teams have enjoyed their share of success in recent seasons, but while doing, so the Madison Warhawks and Wakefield Warriors have not met.
That will change this weekend,when the high-school psquads clash in the semifinal game of the four-team 6D North Region Tournament in Vienna.
Top seed and undefeated Madison (6-0) hosts the 7 p.m. contest on April 9. Fourth-seed Wakefield brings a 4-1 record and two-game winning streak into the showdown.
The winner advances to the region final to play either the No. 2-seed South Lakes Seahawks (3-1) or the third-seeded Chantilly Chargers (5-1).
Wakefield is in the region playoffs for the second straight season and third time in four years. Madison is making its sixth straight appearance in the region, finishing second in 2018 and losing in the 2019 semifinals.
Madison and Wakefield last met in 2008, with Madison winning the regular-season contest.
The semifinal will feature a showdown between teams that have been stingy on defense all season, with Wakefield allowing just six points the past two games, including an April 1 shutout.
Concorde District-champion Madison has recorded two shutouts this season, and has allowed just 10 points in its past two contests.
“We know they will be tough and physical and we are learning more about them now,” Wakefield coach Wayne Hogwood said. “We are just happy to be in the playoffs again.”
Wakefield, which averages 22 points per game, features a balanced ball-control offense behind the hard running of Dontae Clark and the potential big-play receiving of Lukai Hatcher. Jack McAvoy is the quarterback.
“They have some very good skill players we need to be concerned about,” Madison coach Justin Counts said.
The offenses are similar. Madison, averages 21.8 points an outing, tends to feature a ball-control power running game led by runningbacks Alex Jreige and John Klein and the efficient passing of quarterback Connor Barry.
Austin Wysocki and Kevin Chadwick are two leading the Madison defense.
Linebackers Perla Fabio and Joseph Kelly lead the Wakefield defense.
* There are some added final regular-season high-school football games for teams in the Sun Gazette coverage areas this weekend.
On Friday night, April 9 at 7 p.m. the Yorktown Patriots (4-2) play the T.C. Williams Titans (4-2) at Annandale High.
On Saturday, April 10 at noon, the Langley Saxons (2-4) host West Potomac (2-4).
