MADISON ICE HOCKEY TEAM IN FIRST PLACE: With continued stingy defense and its third straight shutout, the Madison High School club ice hockey team nipped Paul VI Catholic, 1-0, in a recent match.
With the win, Madison (3-1-1) took over sole possession of first place in the Adams Division of the Northern Virginia Scholastic Ice Hockey League.
Evan Wilken scored the unassisted goal in the first period and Jake Helfant earned the shutout in goal.
Madison has won two straight matches by 1-0 scores and has outscored opponents, 6-0, in its last three matches.
McLean was in second place in the Adams Division with a 3-2 record. followed by Oakton at 1-3.
Madison and McLean have yet to meet this season.
GIRLS GOLF RESULTS: Madison High School golfer Katelynn Waclawski shot an 81-86–167 total to finish fourth in the Bell National Division at the recent River Landing Classic in Wallace, N.C. The Peggy Kirts Girls Golf Tour event was played on the River Landing Golf Club course.
The winning score was 151.
Great Falls resident Alina Ho shot 87-81–168 in the same division to finish eighth.
Waclawski played in the 2019 Virginia High School League’s girls state open, shooting an event-best 75 in a qualifying round to earn a state berth.
VIENNA LITTLE LEAGUE REGISTRATION: Vienna Little League has opened registration for its spring baseball season at www.vll.org. Go to that Website, then click on registration.
McLEAN LITTLE LEAGUE REGISTRATION: McLean Little League has opened registration for its spring baseball and girls softball seasons at www.mcleanll.com.
SOCCER CAMPS: The Northern Virginia Soccer Club is offering indoor winter camps Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27 and Feb. 3, all from 7 to 8 p.m. For information, email NVSC.camps@gmail.com.
SOFTBALL UMPIRES NEEDED: The Northern Virginia Softball Umpires Association is seeking individuals interested in becoming certified umpires for high-school and recreational fastpitch softball in the local area. Complete training is provided. The pay is $67 to $90 per game.
For more information, email uic@nvsua.org or visit www.nvsua.org. Complete training provided. Schedule are flexible.
STUDENT ATHLETE ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS: The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame is accepting applications for its annual Student Athlete Achievement Awards. The hall’s foundation is looking for rising high-school juniors and seniors, who excel in the classroom and their communities.
Applications must be submitted through the online process, found at www.vasportshof.com.
SENIOR SOFTBALL: Join Northern Virginia Senior Softball to play slow-pitch softball, with the average age of 66, and no tryouts, just an assessment to place players on teams in three skill-level conferences. Visit nvss.org or call Dave at (703) 663-7881 for information and to see if the summer and fall seasons are still on schedule with the COVID-19 situation.
FAIRFAX ADULT SOFTBALL: Fairfax County Adult Softball offers play for men and women in a number of different leagues and for various ages. To register and for more information, visit www.fairfaxadultsoftball.com.
VIENNA YOUTH SOCCER: Vienna Youth Soccer’s house soccer program is open to all boys and girls ages 3 to 18. Visit www.vys.org to register.
FOOTBALL OFFICIALS NEEDED: The Fairfax County Football Officiating Association needs more officials to cover all of its games once they are held in coming months. Candidates must be at least 16 years old and have reliable transportation. Training is provided. Contact the FCFOA at fcfoa1@gmail.com.
GAME OFFICIALS NEEDED: Northern Virginia Baseball Umpires is in need of officials for baseball, softball and volleyball.
Officials are needed in all communities across the metropolitan area for youth recreational leagues, men’s leagues, high schools and colleges.
Formal classroom and on-the-job training is provided. Visit www.umpires.org or call John Porter at (703) 978-3601 for more information.
