With another stingy defensive performance and their second shutout in four games, the Madison Warhawks (4-0, 3-0) have set the stage for facing another undefeated team with the same record in a showdown for first place in the Concorde District.
That clash is Friday, March 26 against the host Chantilly Chargers (4-0, 3-0) at 7 p.m. Chantilly also has two shutouts and has allowed only 14 points. Madison has yielded 28.
Madison reached 4-0 for the first time since 2016 with a 14-0 non-district win over the visiting Marshall Statesmen (2-2) March 19 in the neighborhood-rival clash. Marshall has not defeated Madison since winning 27-20 in 2007, losing 13 straight games, including a 15-13 defeat in 2019.
Madison controlled the 2021 game defensively against Marshall, limiting the Statesmen to 170 yards and allowing no significant scoring chances.
On offense, the Warhawks got 133 yards rushing on 26 carries, including a one-yard touchdown run, from Alex Jreige and quarterback Connor Barry passed for 66 yards and threw a five-yard scoring pass to Nolan Wilbricht. Connor Sevy kicked two extra points.
The Warhawks had the chance to score a couple of other touchdowns, but lost two fumbles deep in Marshall territory.
Jackson DeSimone had multiple catches for Madison and John Klein was another top rusher.
On defense for Madison, Austin Wysocki had 5.5 tackles, forced a fumble and recovered another. Chris Blanda made seven tackles and had an interception, as did Kieran Leogue.
For Marshall, Luke Plawin and Christos Proctor caught multiple passes from Patrick Margiotta and Nakia Wilson was a leading rusher. On defense, Tyler Duong had an interception.
* The McLean Highlanders (3-1, 2-1) lost to the visiting South Lakes Seahawks (3-1, 3-0), 42-32, in a back-and-forth game March 19 in a showdown for first in the Liberty District. South Lakes gained a bit more than 400 total yards and scored in multiple big plays.
“South Lakes is very talented and we didn’t make enough plays on defense and we left some plays out there,” McLean coach John Scholla said.
McLean was hurt by a couple of interceptions.
The Highlanders led 12-7 after the first quarter, but trailed 28-18 at halftime and never led again.
McLean quarterback Bijan Soltani passed for 144 yards and threw touchdown passes of 54 and 36 yards to Billy Ludwick and 32 to Ryan Jessar, who ran for 45 yards and caught two passes for 28. Ludwick caught four passes for 106. Nick Halteh had two catches and amassed 121 yards in kick returns.
McLean’s Ivan Marick kicked three extra points and made a 33-yard field goal.
On defense for McLean, Philippe Kabasele made 15 tackles with a sack, Alec Butler had 12 tackles, Ludwick and Jessar six each, Conner Greer had five tackles and a sack and Anton Lingeman had a sack.
*The Langley Saxons (1-3, 1-2) lost to the host Washington-Liberty Generals, 19-14, March 19 in Liberty District action.
Langley trailed 19-0 at halftime, but rallied and had a chance to win, having a fourth-down pass in the end zone broken up with just under a minute left in the game.
Langley quarterback Brendan Mansinne completed seven passes to Michael Hoeymans for 53 yards and he passed for 144 with 17 completion. Gabe Goldstein had four catches for 31 yards, Colin Affleck two for 30 and Remhi Chaudhry two for nine.
Langley’s Nico Diop had 34 yards rushing and a touchdown and Luke Byrne had 14 yards on the ground.
Langley had 191 total yards and was hurt by three turnovers.
On defense, Langley’s Caden Ghannam returned an interception 52 yards for a touchdown and he recovered a fumble.
* The Oakton Cougars (1-4, 0-3) were blanked by the visiting and undefeated Chantilly Chargers (4-0, 3-0), 41-0, in a March 19 Concorde District contest.
Oakton had 74 total yards and was hurt by five turnovers.
