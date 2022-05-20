The Madison Warhawks swept the recent girls and boys Concorde District lacrosse tournaments, as the high-school teams successfully defended their titles.
The girls (10-2) were led by seniors Jordan Condon and Mia Pisani, as they nipped the Oakton Cougars, 15-14, in sudden-death overtime in the championship match. It was the Warhawks’ fourth straight title.
With the Warhawks trailing 11-8 with 9:32 to play in the second half, Madison rallied.
In overtime, Madison’s Elizabeth Casto intercepted a pass and sprinted down field to set up the game-winning goal. From the top of the circle, Pisani hit a cutting Condon in the center of the defense and she fired a shot into the back of the net with 1:13 left in OT.
“It’s always a battle with Oakton,” Madison coach Jean Count said. “Our team stuck together through the many ups and downs in regulation and overtime. It was a game of effort and heart. We are grateful to have come out with the win.”
It was the second time this season the Warhawks and Cougars needed overtime to declare a winner. In the regular season, Madison won, 13-12.
Madison was undefeated against district opponents this season.
In the district final, Condon had five goals and two assists, Pisani had four goals and one assist, Kylie O’Donnell had three goals, Casto two and Sam Tadle added a goal and two assists.
The Warhawks’ defense was led by goalie Jessica Bae with six saves, as well as Sydney Martin, Zenie Newsom, Carrie Fitzpatrick and Tess Satterfield.
For Oakton, Aly Yee-Jenkins scored seven goals and Eva Howell three.
In the boys Concorde title match, Madison (12-3) defeated the Centreville Wildcats, 14-5.
Carter Casto scored to put the Warhawks ahead for good at 4-3, for their second straight district crown and third since 2019 under head coach Aaron Solomon.
The Warhawks were led offensively by Casto with six goals and one assist. Mark Rubley had three goals and an assist, and Tyler Whittle and Leo Steiner had two goals each. Jake Green had one goal and Ethan Do, Will Rubley and Caleb Smith each had an assist.
On defense, goalie Eric Jones had eight saves, and forced numerous rushed or bad-angle shots. Gavin Levay and Daniel Jacobs combined for five caused turnovers and eight ground balls. Ollie Hau caused three turnovers and had six ground balls, and Toby Kuhns also was a standout on defense.
Like the Madison girls, the boys were undefeated against district opponents this season.
