With one score in the 60s and three in the 70s, the defending champion Madison Warhawks had the first-round lead by carding a 302 team score Sept. 16 in the two-day, 36-hole Concorde District golf tournament at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Clifton.
The final round of the high-school competition is Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the same venue, beginning at 10 a.m.
Leading Madison was individual tournament leader Reeve Felner with a 69, shooting 33 on the front nine and 36 on the back. Also for Madison, Drew Miller shot 77 and Matt Miller and Katelyn Waclawski each had 78s. Holden Sullivan shot 80 and Jack McVicker 83, but their totals did not count in the team score.
The Oakton Cougars were second with a 327 total, led by Bradford Chandler's second-place 71. Stuart Bladich and Andrew Pierce shot 85 and Akshitha Vemura 86.
Westfield's Danielle Suh shot 73 and was third.
Centreville was third in the team scoring at 331. Westfield shot 359 and Chantilly 368.
