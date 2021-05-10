With two convincing victories against Concorde District rivals, the Madison Warhawks remained undefeated with a 5-0 overall record in high-school baseball.
The Warhawks (2-0 in the league) defeated the Chantilly Chargers, 11-1, then the Oakton Cougars, 10-2, in home games.
The win over Oakton was May 8, with Bryce Eldridge having an eventful game that combined frustration and pleasure. The sophomore starting pitcher and cleanup hitter was called for two balks on the mound, and walked on eight pitches in his first two at-bats. He also was hit a bit, allowing two hits and two earned runs.
Eldridge then had some fun, homering in his final two at-bats, the second a long two-run shot to center field. The blasts gave him five this season.
“After walking the first two times on eight pitches, the next two times I was going to take a hack at it if anything was close,” Eldridge said. “I got upset after the second balk, and I shouldn’t have done that. I pitched OK, but they squared a couple up against me.”
Oakton took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, then the game was tied at 2 in the bottom of the second, when Madison scored four runs on three hits.
“That was our first seven-inning game, and Oakton was scrappy and pushed a couple of early runs across,” Madison coach Mark Gjormand said. “I liked how we responded and what we did and how we took care of business. We hit a lot of balls hard.”
Madison had eight hits against Oakton, with Bannon Brazell and Cooper Hoffman having two hits and two RBI each, James Triantos doubled and Colin Tuft singled.
The Warhawks stole nine bases, with Triantos and Tuft swiping three each.
Ramsey Collins (four strikeouts) and Evan Blair (two Ks) pitched in relief after Eldridge left with one out in the third inning with four strikeouts. Collins and Blair combined to retire 13 straight Oakton hitters at one point.
For Oakton (2-1), Nick Morgan doubled, Ethan Jones singled and Mike Gurrino and Jordan Murakami had RBI groundouts.
Against Chantilly, the Warhawks had 10 hits, with Triantos and Tuft having three each. Eldridge homered and John Klein had a sacrifice fly.
Triantos started on the mound, and the right-hander allowed one hit in four innings with seven strikeouts. Ben Eldridge pitched two innings of shutout and hitless relief with three strikeouts and no walks.
For Oakton in its 2-1 win over West Springfield, Zach Danielczyk threw a 77-pitch four-hitter with three strikeouts and two walks.
Robbie Lavey had two hits; Zach Danielczyk, Will Dornbusch and Reid Steinberg each had one hit; and Nick Morgan added a sacrifice fly.
Oakton’s other win was over Washington-Liberty, 13-2. Drew Kimble doubled and had three RBI, Jordan Murakami had a hit and one RBI, Spencer Schwartz doubled, Morgan had two stolen bases, and Nick Toole threw four innings of one-hit ball with two strikeouts to get the win.
* The Marshall Statesmen (3-0) routed Jefferson, 13-3, and Lewis, 17-1, in National District games.
Kyle Robinson, Gavin Bundy, Nicholas Robinson, Alexander Tanaka, Lucas Brauchli, Aiden Han and Ben Jones have been among Marshall’s top hitters. Kyle Robinson has been the standout pitcher. He fanned five in two innings in one game and struck out six in 32/3 frames in another.
Grady Dillon and Brauchli also have been strong on the mound.
* For the McLean Highlanders (0-3) in their 4-0 road loss to the Yorktown Patriots, Griffin Stieg had two hits, one a double, and Chris Morabito had a hit.
* For the Langley Saxons (2-1) in a 15-9 win over Washington-Liberty, Michael Hoeymans had three hits with a triple and four RBI. Robert Fleming doubled and had an RBI, Evan Connery had a hit and two RBI, Henry Lippman doubled, and Holden Smith and Michael Cuomo each had a hit and an RBI.
* The Potomac School Panthers improved to 7-1 with wins over Georgetown Day by 6-5 and 12-4 scores.
