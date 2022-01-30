The Madison Warhawks (15-2, 6-0) defeated Westfield, 84-33, then Chantilly, 61-21, in girls Concorde District games last week to remain in sole possession of first place and up its winning streak to seven games.
Against Westfield, Alayna Arnolie scored 21 points and made three three-pointers; Grace Arnolie scored 13 with seven steals, four rebounds and three assists; Mia Chapman had 11 points and five rebounds; Kiera Kohler had 10 points, eight boards and three steals; Katie Koshuta scored nine; and Sarah Link had four point.
In the win over Chantilly, Alayna Arnolie had 16 points. Grace Arnolie had eight points, seven steals, six rebounds and five assists. Kohler had 11 rebounds, six points and four assists; Koshuta made three three-pointers and scored 13 points; and Chapman had 10 points and six boards.
* The Marshall Statesmen (13-2, 7-1) in boys action last week defeated the Langley Saxons, 58-52, then the Washington-Liberty Generals, 64-56.
The victories left Marshall tied for first place in the loss column for the Liberty District lead with the Washington-Liberty Generals (8-6, 5-1).
In the win over Langley, Matthew Lenert scored 20 points and had six rebounds and Adien Hrnjez scored 18, had eight rebounds and three blocked shots.
For Langley, Brendan Mansinne scored 13 and made four three-pointers; Amr Areikat scored 12 and had six rebounds and three steals; Ryan Bradshaw scored 12 points, had five boards and four steals; and Arman Macchiavello had eight points.
Marshall built a quick 12-2 lead and never trailed against W-L. The Statesmen were ahead 40-17 at halftime and 48-33 after three periods. The Generals cut the lead to five points a couple of times in the final period, but Marshall made multiple foul shots in the final four minutes to stay ahead.
For Marshall, Eli Nassif scored 15 and Lenert 14.
* In the McLean Highlanders 57-52 win over the Langley Saxons last week in boys action to earn the neighborhood Rotary Cup trophy, Isaac Bell scored 13 points and had seven rebounds for the winning side. Jeremy Fuchs also scored 13 for McLean; Daniel Fimbres had eight points and two steals; Jakob Luu had seven points, nine rebounds and three assists; and Paarth Soni had four rebounds and two points.
For Langley, Amr Areikat scored 18, had six rebounds and two steals.
McLean lost to Washington-Liberty, 73-46, in other action and had a game against Wakefield postponed because of weather.
In the loss to W-L, Zach Hasan and Fimbres scored 10 each; Soni had eight; Luu had six rebounds, four assists and three points; Davis Sawyer scored six and Fuchs had five points.
* The boys Concorde District leading Madison Warhawks (13-3, 5-0) downed the visiting Westfield Bulldogs, 62-55, last week to remain in first place alone in the league.
Madison led by as many as 16 points in the second half, then Westfield rallied to within two points in the fourth quarter.
For Madison, Andrew Gorkowski scored 20, Miles Franklin had 17 and Colin Sullender had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists. Madison’s Bo Kuhblank had four points, four steals and four rebounds.
