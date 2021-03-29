A defensive struggle was expected and that’s what occurred March 26 when the visiting and undefeated Madison Warhawks topped the Chantilly Chargers, 10-3, in a high-school football showdown for first place in the Concorde District.
The teams entered the game with identical 4-0, 3-0 records.
In their victory, the Warhawks (5-0, 4-0) allowed Chantilly (4-1, 3-1) to reach their territory only a couple of times. The last occasion came when a pass into the end zone was not completed on the game’s final play.
Madison, which had good field position the entire game, won despite gaining just 142 total yards, led by the rushing yards of runningback Alex Jreige, who also caught two passes. He scored the Warhawks’ lone touchdown on a six-yard pass from Connor Barry in the first quarter.
A two-point conversion catch by Dylan Wilkinson gave Madison an 8-0 lead. The advantage swelled to 10-0 a short time later when Wilkinson made a tackle in the end zone for a safety.
John Klein and John Hurley were other top runners for Madison.
Helped by a roughing-the-punter penalty, Chantilly made a field goal on the last play of the first half, cutting the lead to 10-3.
Wilkinson, Chris Blanda, Nick Ceynowa, Ryan Salvosa and Austin Wysocki were among Madison’s top tacklers and play makers on defense.
* The McLean Highlanders (4-1, 3-1) got a big offensive performance from runningback Ryan Jessar and three touchdown passes from Bijan Soltani to blank the visiting and winless Herndon Hornets, 49-0, March 27 in a Liberty District high-school football game.
With the win, McLean clinched its first winning season since 2011. The 49 points were the most the Highlanders scored in a contest since shutting out Jefferson, also 49-0, in the ninth game of the 2014 regular season.
Jessar ran for 226 yards and four touchdowns and Soltani was 5 of 14 passes for 88 yards. Billy Ludwick caught TD passes for 48 and 28 yards from Soltani and Matt Duval had a one-yard scoring catch. Soltani also ran for a touchdown, and Ivan Maric kicked a 49-yard field goal and four extra points.
McLean had 302 total yards.
On defense, Jessar had an interception and Gavin Meaney a sack.
McLean led 10-0 at halftime, then dominated in the second half.
“In the first half, we were sloppy in our passing game,” McLean coach John Scholla said. “We went back more to the running game in the second half, and that helped open up the passing game, and our defense was lights out. Our offensive line did a great job blocking for Jessar.”
* The Marshall Statesmen (3-2, 3-1) routed the host Edison Eagles, 42-16, March 26 in National District high-school football action.
Four teams, including Marshall, are tied for first in the loss column in the district.
Marshall quarterback Patrick Margiotta threw and ran for touchdowns and Nakia Wilson had a scoring run. Marshall gained 371 total yards, of which 298 were rushing.
* The Langley Saxons (1-4, 1-3) lost to the host Yorktown Patriots, 42-14, March 26 in a Liberty District high-school football game.
Langley’s touchdowns came on a 90-yard kickoff return by Gabriel Goldstein and a seven-yard run by Amadou Diop.
Goldstein caught eight passes for 74, Diop ran for 44 yards and quarterback Brendan Mansinne passed for 102 yards. Langley gained 200 total yards.
* The Oakton Cougars (1-5, 0-4) lost to Westfield, 49-12, March 26 in Concorde District high-school football action.
Oakton quarterback Nick Toole passed for 249 yards and two touchdowns in defeat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.