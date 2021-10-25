The Madison Warhawks (7-1, 3-0) routed the host Westfield Bulldogs (4-4, 1-2), 34-0, Oct. 22 to remain in first place in the Concorde District.
The win was Madison’s seventh in a row since the high-school football team lost its season opener to Stone Bridge. The Warhawks have now defeated Westfield in two straight games. Prior to that, Madison had never beaten the Bulldogs.
In addition, the shutout was Madison’s fourth this season.
Madison won over Westfield the way it was victorious in previous games, by controlling the ball on the ground, mixing in some big passes and playing shutout defense, limiting the opponent to just 129 total yards and six first downs.
Leading the defending district and region champions on offense was senior runningback Alex Jreige with 104 yards rushing and a touchdown, and quarterback Connor Barry. He ran for 28 yards and a TD and completed four passes for 94 yards.
Madison gained 280 total yards and did not turn the ball over. The Warhawks scored on their first three possessions to lead 16-0 and were ahead 19-0 at halftime.
The Warhawks’ other points came on field goals of 27 and 36 yards and multiple extra points by Connor Sevy, John Kustra and Alex Carlson had short scoring runs and Carlson ran for a two-point conversion.
Sonny Endicott caught two passes for 66 yards and Nolan Wilbricht one for 23.
On defense for Madison, John Hurley had an interception and leading tacklers were Ryan Salvosa (one sack), Austin Wysocki, Michael Delgado, Travis Allen, Eric Anderson, Kevin Chadwick and Kyle Porter.
* In other Oct. 22 high-school games, the host Marshall Statesmen (4-4, 3-1) scored in the last seconds to defeat the winless Langley Saxons (0-8, 0-4), 26-21, in a Liberty District clash; the McLean Highlanders (2-6, 1-3) rallied from a 26-21 third-quarter deficit to top the host and winless Herndon Hornets team, 28-21; and the Oakton Cougars (4-4, 0-3) lost on the road to the Chantilly Chargers, 21-7, in Concorde District play.
In Marshall’s victory, the Statesmen scored the winning touchdown on a pass from Jeff Ryder to Henry Smith with just six seconds to play in the game, giving the team the lead for good. The lead change was the third in the final 7:26 of the contest. The winning TD pass was set up by a 30-yard Ryder completion on the previous play.
Nokia Wilson scored on a 13-yard run for Marshall’s previous TD, with 7:26 left, as the Statesmen took a 20-14 lead. Then Langley answered to move in front 21-20 with 33 seconds left on a four-yard run by Daren Mosleh and Nick Guagliano’s extra point.
Wilson was the leading rusher for Marshall, which had 167 total yards.
Langley led 14-0 at halftime on a 12-yard run by Mosleh, Colin Affleck’s 35-yard pass from Mosleh, and his two-point conversion run.
For Langley, Mosleh rushed for 116 yards, Connor Campbell for 52 and Joshua Mun for 33. The Saxons rushed for 210 yards and passed for 47, with four completions.
For McLean in its victory, quarterback Manoli Karageorges had two short TD runs and threw two scoring passes in the red zone to Nick Halteh (seven catches, 100 yards.) Kaelan Ferris was the team’s leading rusher. Tyler Fontenot booted a 30-yard field goal with 1:36 to play. McLean had 307 total yards with Karageorges passing for 160.
On defense, Daniel Benitez had McLean’s first interception of the season, coming late in the game to help ice the win.
“Our defense really stepped up in the second half and did a great job limiting their veer offense,” McLean coach John Scholla said. “Defending that veer is hard. Then our offense got gelling. The kids really stepped up. It was one of those fun games you remember.”
For Oakton in its loss, quarterback Nick Toole was 20 of 39 passing for 258 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown pass. Noah Toole had a 70-yard reception in the game, and Teddy Gayton and Shane Rossini were other top receivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.