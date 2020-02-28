The stage is set for a potentially very good community final act.
Tonight at 7 p.m. in an all-Vienna-area girls basketball showdown, the 2018 champion Marshall Statesmen (21-6) host the undefeated and defending champ Madison Warhawks (26-0) in the championship high-school game of the 6D North Region Tournament.
Each team is 2-0 in the tourney so far, winning semifinal games Feb. 27 on their home floors to be assured of berths in next week’s Class 6 state tournament.
Madison defeated the McLean Highlanders (17-10) by a 64-49 score, with Marshall winning 57-46 over the Liberty District tournament champion South Lakes Seahawks.
“These are the games you want to play,” Marshall coach Mike Trivisonno said of the region final. “It’s great for girls basketball and the community.”
The teams met early during the 2019-20 regular season with Madison winning, 64-43. Since, each team recently won district-tournament championship. Marshall has won six games in a row.
In Madison’s semifinal win over McLean, the game was close until the Warhawks pulled away in the final three minutes with Alayna Arnolie (12 points, six rebounds, three assists) scoring on three almost identical right-side driving layups and her sister Grace Arnolie (14 points, eight rebounds) doing the same for another basket.
Madison’s Tedi Makrigiorgos (17 points, seven rebounds, four assists) and her sister Amalia Makrigiorgos (18 points, three assists) combined to go 8 for 8 from the foul line in the final period with the Arnolie sisters adding three more. Amalia Makrigiorgos made four three-pointers with Tedi Makrigiorgos hitting three.
McLean (1-1 in the tourney) was led by Elizabeth Dufrane, the region's Player of the Year. The program’s all-time leading scorer had 22 points (three three-pointers), five rebounds and three assists. She finished her career with 1,562 points, and will now play at Drexel University. McLean was the Liberty District Tournament runner-up to South Lakes.
“Anytime you are playing against Dufrane, you know she’ going to get her points,” Madison coach Kirsten Stone said. “You just hope that not many of her teammates score very much.”
Kendall Jones (four three-pointers) had a double-double for McLean with 14 points and 15 rebounds, but no one else scored more than seven. Mia Fitzgerald had those seven, with Sophie Smith adding four and as many rebounds.
“We were able to get them out of their zone defense after a while and that helped,” Stone said.
Kiera Kohler took just one shot and did not score, but she had 10 rebounds and four blocked shots for Madison. Samantha Glowasky made a three-pointer with the Arnolie sisters hitting one each.
Madison made eight three-pointers in all, with six coming from the left baseline or in that area.
In Marshall’s win over South Lakes, point guard Zoe Soule had 17 points with four assists, Mary Trivisonno scored 14 with five steals; Val Dirkse had eight points, six rebounds and three blocks; Rachel South had eight points and four rebounds; and Christina Trivisonno had five points and five assists.
Marshall trailed, 11-9, at the end of the first quarter, was up 24-19 at halftime and 38-27 after three periods.
“I feel like we played great defense and matched up pretty well against them,” Mike Trivisonno said.
NOTES: McLean coach Jen Sobota took Dufrane out of the game in the final minute, and the player was acknowledge by the crowd and other McLean and Madison players and coaches for her accomplishments over four years. Dufrane in turn raised her arms in a gesture to say thanks . . . Girls basketball teams from the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas have won the last five local region tournaments and will make it six-in-a-row this year with Madison and Marshall in the final. Madison was the 2019 champion, Marshall in 2018, Langley in 2017 and Oakton in 2016 and 2015.
